FilSoc to host live video streaming of the 122nd Philippine Independence Day 2020 celebration

The Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) announced today that the 122nd PID celebrations will press on via live video streaming on 12th June 2020 at 11:00 AM on the organization’s social media accounts such as their Facebook Page, Instagram, Twitter, and on the FilSoc Website.

“With the ongoing restrictions in Dubai on hosting crowded festivities, we have decided to modify our previous plans and carry on to observe our yearly remembrance of the Philippines’ Independence Day with an online video stream,” said Mr. Erwin Tom Lladoc Jr., the PID 2020 Chairperson.

The club unveiled their grand celebration plans early in March which included several various competitions and cultural performances to be held at the World Trade Center. However, it was cancelled due to the Government of Dubai’s prohibition of any form of gathering as part of its efforts to help halt the spread of COVID-19 in the municipality.

“We are aiming to foster solidarity among our fellow Kabayans amidst the crisis that we are experiencing at present. Hoping that as we honor our freedom fighters of the past, we can also look at our present-day heroes – not just the frontliners, but every one of us who are fighting personal battles with respect and appreciation through this virtual celebration,” said Mr. Ericson P. Reyes, FilSoc’s president.

The live stream celebration will comprise of the main formal program focused on the commemoration of Independence Day, followed by entertainment segments by local artists and performers. The online event’s highlight would be the announcement of winners of the Gawad Pinoy Awards, which will be conferred to Filipino individuals in recognition of their exceptional and significant contribution in advancing a cause or promoting the interest of Filipinos in their respective field of expertise.

For more information about the Gawad Pinoy Awards, kindly send inquiries at [email protected] and follow FilSoc’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoClubUAE/ for more updates.