Filipinos share their staple food amid COVID-19

VOX POP: What is one food/meal/drink/snack that has become your favorite during the recent heightened restrictions in the UAE against coronavirus disease (COVID-19)?

—

Arvin Serg Rodriguez, Housekeeping Attendant, living in the UAE for 5 years

Favorite food – Chicken macaroni soup (Sopas)

Nagustuhan ko siya dahil nakakagaan sa pakiramdam ang mainit na sabaw, nakakawala din ito ng kahit anong masamang nararamdaman ko sa katawan.

–

Aprille Awat Matias, 37 years old, Sales Coordinator and baker, living in the UAE for 14 years

Favorite food: Cakes and Filipino baked goods

I have started baking more during the heightened restrictions of the UAE against COVID-19 because it gave me more time to practice and enhance my baking skills further.

—

James Gempis, 29 years old, Events Executive, living in the UAE for 6 years

Favorite food – Healthy and low-carb meals

Noong nagsimula ang heightened restrictions sa UAE, at noong nagsimula angf COVID-19, binago ko ang eating lifestyle ko. Ang paborito ko na ngayon ay mga healthy food like salad, protein-based meals, at unprocessed food. Nagbe-bake din ako ng low-carb bread kasi I’m in a low-carb diet na.

Nagustuhan ko ‘yong ganitong way of eating kasi never na akong nake-crave ng kahit ano, which means tipid din at the same time hindi na tataba ulit. Most specially, naging healthy and fit ako. Takot din kasi akong ma-contract ‘yong sakit kaya nag-change ako ng eating lifestyle.

—

Romalla Alonde Valencerina, 38 years old, Team Leader, living in the UAE for 8 years

Favorite snack and drinks: Menudo, grilled fish, and grilled chicken

These meals help me lift my mood, de-stress, and stay healthy during lockdown. It makes me feel great even if I am stuck in the same room for most of the day.

—

Lorna Montibon Agbon, 44 years old, Travel Consultant, living in the UAE for 11 years

Favorite Food: Daing na Bangus

Favorite Dessert: Leche Flan

Ever since the start of the pandemic and heightened restrictions in the UAE, I started making desserts and cooking more meals. First, I tried Maja Blanca. Next, I baked Spanish bread and pandesal, then I realized my favorite are leche flan and daing na bangus after I tried to make one. By doing this, I cultivated my baking and cooking skills, and I was given a chance to make the most out of this pandemic. In simple ways, I can share my talent to my flat mates, whom I consider my family in the UAE.

—

Ronnel Reyes, 45 years old, Operation Supervisor, living in the UAE for 13 years

Favorite Food: Pinakbet

Favorite Drink: Malunggay Tea

Besides gardening, mahilig din ako magluto. Simula noong nagsimula ang pandemic, mas nagkaroon ako ng time magluto ng pinakapaborito kong ulam, which is pinakbet. Lahat ng ingredients, sa garden ko lang kinukuha. Then nag-research din about sa malunggay, at dahil doon natuto ako gumawa ng malunggay tea—which is lagi ko nang iniinom.