Filipinos share their staple food amid COVID-19

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office for Dubai and the Northern Emirates (POLO-Dubai) has outlined several reasons why OFW applications for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) are not approved. Labor Attache Felicitas Bay...
POLO Dubai reports 79,800 applications received for DOLE-AKAP program
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai revealed that they have received over 79,800 applications from OFWs from Dubai and the Northern Emirates for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides a one-time...
Filipinos, Asian-Americans face harassment on USA streets, social media
Racism in the United States of America has evidently worsened following over 1,800 incident reports filed at the Stop Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders Hate (Stop AAPI Hate) website on discriminatory and harassment incidents that they have faced in public spaces...
LOOK: List of employees advised to work-from-home despite 100% staffing in Dubai
Dubai has announced that both offices and office buildings can now head back to 100% staffing today, June 3. However, it also advised that high-risk individuals need not show up at the office for their safety. The Dubai Economy recently issued a protocol update...
VOX POP: What is one food/meal/drink/snack that has become your favorite during the recent heightened restrictions in the UAE against coronavirus disease (COVID-19)?
—
Arvin Serg Rodriguez, Housekeeping Attendant, living in the UAE for 5 years
Favorite food – Chicken macaroni soup (Sopas)
Nagustuhan ko siya dahil nakakagaan sa pakiramdam ang mainit na sabaw, nakakawala din ito ng kahit anong masamang nararamdaman ko sa katawan.
–
Aprille Awat Matias, 37 years old, Sales Coordinator and baker, living in the UAE for 14 years
Favorite food: Cakes and Filipino baked goods
I have started baking more during the heightened restrictions of the UAE against COVID-19 because it gave me more time to practice and enhance my baking skills further.
—
James Gempis, 29 years old, Events Executive, living in the UAE for 6 years
Favorite food – Healthy and low-carb meals
Noong nagsimula ang heightened restrictions sa UAE, at noong nagsimula angf COVID-19, binago ko ang eating lifestyle ko. Ang paborito ko na ngayon ay mga healthy food like salad, protein-based meals, at unprocessed food. Nagbe-bake din ako ng low-carb bread kasi I’m in a low-carb diet na.
Nagustuhan ko ‘yong ganitong way of eating kasi never na akong nake-crave ng kahit ano, which means tipid din at the same time hindi na tataba ulit. Most specially, naging healthy and fit ako. Takot din kasi akong ma-contract ‘yong sakit kaya nag-change ako ng eating lifestyle.
—
Romalla Alonde Valencerina, 38 years old, Team Leader, living in the UAE for 8 years
Favorite snack and drinks: Menudo, grilled fish, and grilled chicken
These meals help me lift my mood, de-stress, and stay healthy during lockdown. It makes me feel great even if I am stuck in the same room for most of the day.
—
Lorna Montibon Agbon, 44 years old, Travel Consultant, living in the UAE for 11 years
Favorite Food: Daing na Bangus
Favorite Dessert: Leche Flan
Ever since the start of the pandemic and heightened restrictions in the UAE, I started making desserts and cooking more meals. First, I tried Maja Blanca. Next, I baked Spanish bread and pandesal, then I realized my favorite are leche flan and daing na bangus after I tried to make one. By doing this, I cultivated my baking and cooking skills, and I was given a chance to make the most out of this pandemic. In simple ways, I can share my talent to my flat mates, whom I consider my family in the UAE.
—
Ronnel Reyes, 45 years old, Operation Supervisor, living in the UAE for 13 years
Favorite Food: Pinakbet
Favorite Drink: Malunggay Tea
Besides gardening, mahilig din ako magluto. Simula noong nagsimula ang pandemic, mas nagkaroon ako ng time magluto ng pinakapaborito kong ulam, which is pinakbet. Lahat ng ingredients, sa garden ko lang kinukuha. Then nag-research din about sa malunggay, at dahil doon natuto ako gumawa ng malunggay tea—which is lagi ko nang iniinom.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
