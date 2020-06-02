Filipino frontliner couple from Sharjah braves through COVID-19

Stories of successful recoveries from Filipinos in the UAE continue to inspire not only those who have been afflicted by the disease, but also for those who have been wary and worried about the effects of the disease.

Sharjah-based Filipino nurse Christine Navarro shares that she knew was at risk along with her husband as they were both frequently exposed to the disease due to the nature of their work among Dubai’s frontliners.

She shared that the first symptom she experienced was throat irritation but it was last May 11 when her symptoms became worse.

“May 11,2020 gumising na lang ako na nanghihina, masakit ang lalamunan at paubo-ubo. Since kilala ko ang sarili ko I felt na kakaiba ang sorethroat na ito, so pagdating ko sa hospital ay nagpaswab test na ako,” said Navarro.

Concerned mother

When she tested positive for the disease on May 12 she immediately notified her husband to get checked, whose results turned out positive on May 14. But as a mother she could only think of her 3-year-old daughter, fearing that her little one who’s part of the risk groups could have contracted the disease as well.

“Iniisip ko palagi ang anak ko na hindi makatulog kapag hindi katabi ang kanyang mommy at daddy. Dagdag anxiety sa akin nung dumadaan ang mga araw na hindi pa namin alam ang resulta ng swab test ng anak namin pati na ng mga kasama namin sa flat,” said Navarro.

Her fears worsened when she read stories of those who have succumbed to the disease, as she could only think of what would become of her daughter’s future if the worst would happen.

“Merong pagkakataon na napa-paranoid ka sa mga nababasa sa social media tungkol sa mga hindi nakasurvive sa COVID. Iniisip ko papaano ang anak namin since dalawa kami ng daddy niya na naka-admit,” said Navarro.

Thankful for recovery

Blessings poured in for the Navarro family as results came in that revealed that all of Navarro’s flatmates, including her daughter, had tested negative for COVID-19.

It was during her weeks of confinement as well when she felt the love from her family and friends from Couples for Christ (CFC) through their constant prayers and provision of their needs when they were sick.

“Mahirap din kalimutan na minsan kaming pinaglayo ng COVID bilang isang pamilya. Subalit ito ay nalagpasan namin sa pamamagitan ng tiwala sa Diyos na di niya tayo pababayaan. Dito namin na-feel kung gaano kami ituring na pamilya ng CFC household family namin. Araw-araw kaming tinatawagan at ipinagdarasal virtually para sa mabilis naming paggaling,” said Navarro.

Both Navarro and her husband have been discharged from the COVID-19 facility and had been reunited with their daughter. Among the things that she now values even more is quality family time after recovering from the coronavirus.

“Always treasure your time with your family. We will never know kung ano ang mangyayari satin paglabas natin ng ating tahanan or pag gising natin. Never cease to pray to God and constantly communicate with your family. Sila din ang magsisilbing lakas mo sa panahon na ikaw ay nanghihina. Dahil pag nakikita mo silang nakangiti mas lalo kang magpupursigeng magpagaling at makalabas sa ospital,” said Navarro.