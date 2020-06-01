The Legend Continues: Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi on June 1 announced three new products that offers some of the most incredible mid-range smartphones on the market—the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and Mi Note 10 Lite.

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9: The legend continues

Together with the recently launched Redmi Note 9S, the new Redmi Note smartphone lineup continues to flaunt cutting edge design and innovation without the flagship price point.

Photography and videography reign supreme with 64MP quad camera

Featuring an impressive quad-camera setup in the rear, Redmi Note 9 Pro’s 64MP main lens captures crisp, ultra-high-resolution images in all lighting conditions while its 8MP ultra-wide -angle lens enables stunning large group images without compromise. A 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor round out the rear camera, letting users take stunning close-up shots with fantastic bokeh.

On the front, Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a 16MP in-display camera for high-quality selfies. Its new slow-motion selfie mode captures hilarious slow-motion videos — perfect for social media.

Redmi Note 9 also brings photography to the forefront with a 48MP main camera and 8MP ultra wide-angle lens. Its 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor complete the quad-camera setup, capturing beautiful images from all angles. A 13MP camera is positioned in-display to allow for maximum front screen display size.

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9’s cinematic portraits and video mode turns users into directors by capturing content with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio – the same format commonly used in films. Meanwhile, with six different kaleidoscope options, everyone can shoot quirky, eye-catching videos in an instant, while the all new document mode transforms your smartphone into a pocket-sized scanner.

Long-lasting battery, fast charge

Packing a large 5020mAh (typ) battery, Redmi Note 9 Pro holds enough power to last until the next day without compromising on slim design. Better yet, the device offers 30W fast charging which is Redmi Note Series’ fastest-ever charging speed, with an in-box 33W fast charger that can charge up to 57% in just 30 minutes2.

Redmi Note 9 includes a 5020mAh (typ) battery with 18W fast charging support, making it an ideal companion for on-the-go users.

Extraordinary performance with powerful SoCs

With the all-new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G processor and up to 2.3GHz, Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a blazing fast, flagship-level experience. Built with 8nm process technology, the device delivers powerful performance while maintaining power efficiency.

Redmi Note 9 Pro also sports a z-axis linear vibration motor for a more balanced user experience. The z-axis linear vibration creates 120 vibration effects depending on the user’s action, including different vibrations for photos, screenshots, notifications, clock settings and more.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 9 has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor making it the world’s first smartphone to feature the new chipset. It also consists of a 2x A75 2.0GHz, 6x A55 1.8GHz CPU and an ARM G52 MC2 with roughly 1000MHz and a Manhattan 3.0 GPU at around 25 fps, offering ultra-smooth day-to-day performance.

Flagship-level DotDisplay

Redmi Note 9 Pro features a stylish, notch-free 6.67” DotDisplay. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor makes the device more conveniently accessible, while an all-new front camera module design ensures a premium and immersive user experience. Redmi Note 9, on the other hand, flaunts an all-new look with the immersive 6.53” DotDisplay protected by a Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on the front.

Both Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 feature an array of other fan-favorite features, including multi-functional NFC3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. These devices also come with the TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification for long-lasting eye comfort, and splash-proof nano coating for accidental spills.

Redmi Note 9 Pro does not skimp on style with three dynamic color options – Interstellar Grey, Tropical Green, and Glacier White. Redmi Note 9 users can choose from three captivating colors to appease any style, including Midnight Grey, Forest Green, Polar White.

Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at AED 1,099 for 6GB+64GB variant and AED 1,199 for 6GB+128GB. While the Redmi Note 9 starts at AED 749 and comes in 2 variants i.e., 3GB + 64GB and 4+128GB.

Mi Note 10 Lite: Brand-new addition to its revolutionary Mi Note 10 series

The all-new Mi Note 10 Lite offers premium display and versatile quad camera experience at an honest price. It sports a 6.47’’ 3D curved AMOLED display and a 3D curved glass back to provide you a premium in-hand feel, while using a thinner, yet highly-responsive in-screen fingerprint sensor to enable instant unlock to your daily routine.

Being part of the epic Mi Note 10 family, Mi Note 10 Lite also offers a versatile 64MP quad camera setting which packs an industry leading Sony IMX686 sensor for quick snaps, and dedicated sensors for ultra-wide-angle photos, up-close macro shots, and gorgeous portraits.

On the performance front, Mi Note 10 Lite leverages the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G Mobile Platform to provide ultra-smooth mobile experience, and a massive 5,260mAh battery for two-days’ usage2 in one single charge. It also comes with an in-box 30W fast charger to enable non-stop work and play.

Mi Note 10 Lite is offered in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB+128GB variants, and three-color options: Glacier White, Midnight Black, and Nebula Purple. Starting from AED 1,449.