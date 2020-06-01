SAFE TRAVELS: Georgia to launch ‘tourist zones’ free from COVID-19

(WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development, RAKDED, has issued two circulars today outlining a series of requirements and procedures for reopening restaurants, cafes and gyms in the emirate, each of which will be allowed to resume operations as of...
Sharjah’s 50% discount on traffic fines to end on July 1
Sharjah Police have that the deadline for its 50 percent discount on traffic fines will be until July 1, 2020 Authorities urged violators and motorists to rush and pay their fines while they can, according to their post on Twitter. Sharjah Police also noted that...
Dubai launches state-of-the-art COVID-19 isolation facility
The Dubai Health Authority has launched their latest isolation facility located near Rashid Hospital as the emirate continues its fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The state-of-the-art facility spans over 1,500 square meters with 25 rooms...
PH reports 70 new COVID-19 recoveries; total now at 3979
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has reached 3,979 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries, as it confirmed 70 patients who have successfully recouped from the virus. DOH has also confirmed 552 new cases—the country’s highest increase...
Georgia has announced that it is planning to introduce to international visitors designated zones that are free from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
According to Georgia’s National Administration of Tourism Head Mariam Kvrivishvili , “The Green Zones” project is an initiative that seeks to launch areas and spots for tourists that are completely safe from the virus.
She added that green zones are already available in the majority of the hotels in the country. In the near future, the tourism head said the authorities will build the green zones on mountain and sea resorts.
She added that for this phase, resorts will receive only domestic tourists during the first stage, then foreigners in the next.
“Safety will be the main condition for us. Georgia is one of the first countries in the world to announce that it will reopen its tourism industry in the context of the current pandemic crisis. It is important that all hotels, food catering facilities, guides, and travel agencies unfailingly comply to the established international criteria for safety,” she said.
On May 7, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia announced that the country will reopen domestic tourism on June 15 and will receive international tourists on July 1. This decision came Georgia has confirmed that it has been successful in combating the disease.
He also announced a gradual lifting of restrictions on other economic activities and freedom of movement.
“We will create safe corridors on land borders with our neighboring countries and – based on bilateral negotiations – with countries that are of touristic interest to us. Talks have already begun. Georgia will be one of the first countries to open its borders and tourist infrastructure to receive guests from abroad,” the Georgian PM said.
He also promised to free businesses in the tourism sector from paying property taxes in 2020, and to subsidize payments on loans of up to EUR1.3 million (Dhs5.3 million) by 80% for hotels with a turnover of EUR5.7 million (Dhs23.3 million) or less.
Recently, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) lauded the country’s successful fight against the virus, with UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili noting that the country made very prudent and successful steps, including its plan to become the first country in the world to reopen its tourism industry ahead of everyone else.
In addition, during the video conference between PM Gakharia and Pololikashvili, it was discussed that a ministerial under the aegis of the UNWTO on Future Prospects of the Tourism Industry will be hosted in Georgia in September 2020, bringing together ministers of tourism from several dozens of countries.
Best known for its sprawling landscapes, rich culture, hearty food, and hospitable locals, Georgia is situated at the intersection of Europe and Asia, making it an ideal location to visit for travelers from both continents. In 2019, Georgia welcomed a record high of 9.3 million visitors. The country has set a goal of attracting 11 million tourists by 2025.
READ ALSO: Reopening tourism: Georgia to accept Filipino, foreign tourists by July
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved