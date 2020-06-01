Redmi Note 9 Pro: Mixing optimized functionality with long battery life

One common problem with many smartphones these days is that the battery drains too quickly in just a few hours of usage. This is one of the many problems that Redmi Note 9 Pro gave a solution to by giving its users a huge 5020mAh battery coupled with a 4.0 Quick Charge feature, as well as other software and hardware optimizations.

With its 48MP AI quad-cam setup, software functionality and long battery performance, users can easily enjoy using their Redmi Note 9 Pro for hours on end without having to reach for their phone chargers. Here’s a quick review of its specs:

Optimized hardware-to-software functionality. Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on their very own MIUI 11 that’s based from Android 10, providing users with a unique interface and customization options to help them personalize their smartphone experiences such as better file management, quick file-sharing services, gesture tweaks and more. On its back-end, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is powered by an Adren 618 GPU, an octa-core CPU and the 720G Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon which powers up its performance while optimizing battery usage.

Capturing colour brilliance. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 48MP quad-camera set up manages to capture nature’s colours as its AI performance grants high-quality images, optimizing both colour temperatures and white balance in each 12MP photo taken, especially when shooting ultra-wide or portrait mode images. Selfie lovers will also get to enjoy its 16MP front camera that can take your TikTok videos on Full HD at 30 fps.

Long battery life. What really takes the Redmi Note 9 Pro apart from its other competitor smartphones is its capability to last longer on usage – sporting a 5020mAh battery. This means that users can get to enjoy using the phone for even up to more than one day with minimal to conservative usage. Those who use their phone consistently can find themselves reaching for their chargers only by the end of the day, and even then there’s still more than enough battery to last even as you sleep and miss out charging your phone.