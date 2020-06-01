Realme 6 Pro ups the ante on camera performance, screen size

More than 70 nations worldwide will reopen their borders for international tourists starting June 10, over two months since governments imposed travel bans and restrictions as preventive measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Global reports stated that in...
Who is George Floyd and why are people protesting in the streets about him?
The world was repulsed with the death of 46-year-old George Floyd as protests fill the streets of the United States and nations across the world, with many alleging that it was a gruesome act of racism. The events that transpired May 25 started when Floyd bought a...
WATCH: Online payment now available for taxis in Abu Dhabi
(WAM) -- Online payments options are now available for individuals utilising taxis operating in Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, has announced. In a statement on Sunday, the ITC of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, noted that...
PH warns against illegal recruiters online
The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) issued a warning for Filipinos hoping to work overseas after authorities have received multiple reports of illegal recruitment schemes that promise to either conduct work interviews after the quarantine or to...
Filipinos aiming to grab a phone with a bigger screen, better camera, and boosted performance can soon get their hands on the latest phone from Realme – the Realme 6 Pro.
With its expanded size, optimized camera features and impressive performance despite hours of usage, owning a Realme 6 Pro enables its users to perform a variety of tasks in a single moment without having to worry about battery life. Here’s a quick glimpse of its features:
Full HD+ Display. Sporting a 6.6-inch screen size, Realme 6 Pro now has an amazing refresh rate of 90Hz along with a Full HD+ display giving its users that smooth transition between programs, software, and gives a more optimized experience for those who are into mobile gaming. Users also need not worry about scratches much as the Realme 6 Pro is equipped with Gorilla Glass 5 on its front and back.
64MP Quad cam setup. Quad cameras have been the norm for many smartphones these days and Realme 6 Pro takes it up a notch with a 64MP main camera shooter that optimizes each photo to a 16MP image, rivalling even some DSLR photos when it comes to sharpness and details. Photo lovers who love taking images during the evening or in low-light settings will enjoy Realme 6 Pro’s camera as it manages to capture photos with its night mode that sharpens details on your photo during the evening.
Dual selfie camera. This feature deserves a special mention especially for those who love taking group photos – the Realme 6 Pro has added in an 8MP second wide-angle front camera in addition to its main 16MP front camera which enables its users to get more people into that group photo.
Octa-core performance. Behind the Realme 6 Pro’s inner hardware workings is the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) on its chipset as well as eight Kryo 465 cores, which maintains the balance of smart 4300mah battery performance with its optimized settings on software. This ensures that day-to-day usage is always smooth whether the user is just browsing his Facebook profile, or perhaps is doing a multitude of functions on a busy day.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
