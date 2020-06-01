‘Kalinga Kay Bunso’: Bayanihan among Filipinos provide aid for children in Abu Dhabi

Filipinos in Abu Dhabi continue to exhibit the spirit of unity, cooperation, and compassion amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and this time, they are reaching out to parents who are struggling to purchase items to help their kids grow well and healthy.

“Kalinga kay Bunso”, an initiative spearheaded by Bayanihan Chairman Ronald Precilla in collaboration with several fellow OFWs in Abu Dhabi, provides donations in kind as they reach out to Filipino parents in need of support for their little ones.

“Masyadong vulnerable ang mga bata sa panahong eto, hindi pwedeng matiis ang kalam ng kanilang sikmura. Kailangan ang proper nutrisyon at supply sa kanila at this stage. Makakapag tiis tayong mga matanda na kumain 1-2 beses ang isang araw. Pero sa kada iyak ng bata, kailangan natin silang suportahan ng gatas at pagkain. Ang Bayanihan at mga kapatid nating naging guardians nila ay isang kasangkapan lamang para mapahatid ang pagmamahal at pagkalinga sa ating mga kabataan. Sila ang mukha at sentro ng proyekto na ito at kami ay tagapaghatid lamang ng kasiyahan,” said Precilla.

Floyd Velasquez, one of the beneficiaries of the initiative, thanked fellow OFWs for provision of items including diapers, milk, wipes, and other daily needs for his 2-month old infant, as he is currently employed but is on a no work, no pay basis.

“Malaking bagay po ito sa panahon na ito na may pandemya at wala kaming source of income dahil sa no work, no pay na ipinapatupad ng aming kumpanya. Sana po ay huwag kayong magsawa tumulong,” said Velasquez.

Precilla revealed that the top items most parents need are milk to provide nutrition for their kids, and diapers: “Karamihan sa kanila ay nangangailan ng gatas, diapers, biscuits, cornflakes at mga baby essentials. Binibigay namin ang direct contact ng mga magulang ng bata kung gusto ng sponsor na sila na ang magdala ng kanilang kalinga kay bunso. Minsan naman , kinokolekta namin ang tulong at kami ang nagdedeliver sa kani kanilang pamilya bukod pa dun yung pangsariling tulong namin.”

Honylyn Cabig, who is currently taking care of her 1-year, seven-month-old baby, said that she only messaged the Bayanihan UAE page hoping to get help to provide milk for her child.

“Nagbaka-sakali lang po ako na makahingi ng tulong. Pero sobrang bait nila at sumagot agad. Tinanong lang po ako ni sir Ronald ano po kailangan ng anak ko at binigyan po nila ako ng agarang tulong wala pang 24 hours,” said Cabig who managed to get diapers, milk and other child care items from the initiative.

Nornisa Solaiman, a bus nanny who has been working in the UAE for over seven years, said that she’s currently struggling as she and her husband currently have their salaries reduced, as they continue to take care of their four-year-old kid.

“Sa kasalukuyan po ay nag stop po ang duty since last March, at dahil bawas ang sweldo ay mas nahihirapan na po kami lalo na at may anak kaming binubuhay na 4 years old na. Kaya naman malaking pasasalaman ko dahil yung isang kakilala ko sinabihan ako na may Bayanihan UAE (page) na tumutulong para sa mga katulad kong nangangailangan para sa aking anak,” said Solaiman who received milk, diapers, and more food for her growing child.

As of posting time, the initiative has already provided food and child care items to over 30 Filipino families in the UAE. Precilla hopes that the initiative will give way to help Filipino children stay healthy as their parents continue to nurture them with the aid coming from fellow OFWs during this time of need.

“Ang proyektong ito ay hindi one-time na ayuda dahil ang layunin ng proyektong ito ay masuportahan ang mga kabataan habang mayroon tayong pinagdaraanang pandemya. Importante sa panahong eto ay magtulungan at mabigyan ng kalinga ang ating mga munting anghel. Huwag tayong mag atubiling kumatok sa puso ng ating mga kapatid dahil merong isa or dalawang magbubukas ng kanilang tahanan para tulungan ang ating mahal na anak. Ang layunin ng proyekto na eto ay sa mga magulang na nawalan ng trabaho or nagiisa na kailangan ng ayuda, kung sakaling tingin natin ay hindi na talaga kaya, maaring mgsend ng whatsapp sa numerong eto +639179707465 or mg mensahe sa Bayanihan UAE. The meaning of life is to find your gift, and let us be a gift to others. Together, we will heal us one and a smile in child’s face will give hope as we move forward,” said Precilla.