Filipinos in Ajman provide over 700 food relief packages to aid fellow OFWs

The UAE continues to urge the public to be consistent in following the country's safety measures on physical distancing and sanitation, stating that the responsibility to ensure and safeguard the health of residents and citizens relies on everyone's actions to avoid...
Alleged Fabunan cure for COVID-19 in PH not yet approved
The Philippines' Fabunan drug, which allegedly cures people who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is yet to be approved by the authorities. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque clarified during a Laging Handa briefing that the anti-viral...
UAE denies rumors of bacteria that allegedly causes COVID-19
Dr. Farida Al Hosani, UAE's official spokesperson for the health sector, denied rumors that circulated on social media that the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) is starting to spread due to a bacteria. Dr. Al Hosani, citing international official studies, affirmed that...
Ajman Police links payment transaction with Ajman Pay digital services
Ajman Police announced linking their digital services with the Ajman Finance Department's smart digital payment platform "Ajman Pay" as a new milestone in digital governance. The initiative allows customers to complete transactions and payments comfortably via...
Filipinos continue to exhibit their spirit of giving, camaraderie, and selflessness as many Good Samaritans help their fellow OFWs in need amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In Ajman, a Filipino group called Ajman Helping Hands has already reached out to over 700 individuals, giving them food relief packs containing rice, eggs, canned goods, noodles, juice, biscuits and other daily needs.
“Kung binigyan ka ng blessings sa buhay, mahalagang maibahagi mo iyon sa iyong mga kapwa tao,” said Dennis Lubay, one of the Filipino organizers that spearhead Ajman Helping Hands through their Facebook group.
The group started when typhoon Ondoy ravaged parts of the Philippines and has continued to help fellow Filipinos since then. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has been visiting accommodations of fellow Filipinos to provide them with basic needs and check up on their living conditions.
“Nagpapasalamat po kami kay Lord sa pagbibigay ng oportunidad para makatulong po sa aming mga kapwa OFW. Kailangan po natin magkaisa sa panahon ng krisis at magtulungan. Wala po tayong pipiliing tulungan. Lahat po ng pwede nating mabigyan ng tulong ay tutugunan po natin sa abot ng ating makakaya,” said Lubay.
