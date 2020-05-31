Filipinos in Ajman provide over 700 food relief packages to aid fellow OFWs

Filipinos continue to exhibit their spirit of giving, camaraderie, and selflessness as many Good Samaritans help their fellow OFWs in need amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In Ajman, a Filipino group called Ajman Helping Hands has already reached out to over 700 individuals, giving them food relief packs containing rice, eggs, canned goods, noodles, juice, biscuits and other daily needs.

RELATED STORY: Filipina in Deira lauded for cooking, distributing free food for OFWs in need

“Kung binigyan ka ng blessings sa buhay, mahalagang maibahagi mo iyon sa iyong mga kapwa tao,” said Dennis Lubay, one of the Filipino organizers that spearhead Ajman Helping Hands through their Facebook group.

The group started when typhoon Ondoy ravaged parts of the Philippines and has continued to help fellow Filipinos since then. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has been visiting accommodations of fellow Filipinos to provide them with basic needs and check up on their living conditions.

READ ON: Bayanihan kahit saan man

“Nagpapasalamat po kami kay Lord sa pagbibigay ng oportunidad para makatulong po sa aming mga kapwa OFW. Kailangan po natin magkaisa sa panahon ng krisis at magtulungan. Wala po tayong pipiliing tulungan. Lahat po ng pwede nating mabigyan ng tulong ay tutugunan po natin sa abot ng ating makakaya,” said Lubay.