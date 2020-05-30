VOX POP: What are the hobbies and interests you have developed amid COVID-19 pandemic?

Maria Tongco, 35 years old, living in the UAE for over seven years

I have learned to cook new recipes and as well as tried baking. I started to do it because I want a safer way for me to consume my food, as compared to having them delivered from restaurants. I was happy about it because I learned new cooking skills, and I believe I made good use of my time.

Marie Antonette Nanquil, a licensed physiotherapist in UAE. living in the UAE for three years



I have learned that it’s okay to be alone and enjoy your own company. I have started watching more series and reading more books. Months ago, my life was different from the way I live now. I remember my daily routine in the clinic, having a busy day on duty and going on food trips with the kababayans some time after work. Everything was changed because of COVID-19.

Due to the social distancing measures, I wasn’t able to go anywhere and I realized that living alone was not easy. The pandemic taught me how to be a strong independent woman facing the crisis alone. It taught me how to love myself more, and it helped me realized what I really want in life and what really matters.

Jorell Ariola, 30 years old, nurse, living in the UAE for five years



I learned to bake during the country’s heightened restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Naisipan namin ng flat mates ko bumili ng oven kasi may nakita kaming sale. Simula nung dumating yung oven nonstop na yung pag-bake ko. Mahilig na talaga kasi ako manood ng cooking shows at isa ang baking sa gusto kong ma-try. Bukod sa nakakawala ng stress ang baking, iba ang fulfillment ‘pag na-achieve mo ang desired outcome nang na-bake mo.

Kate Blas, 32 years old, office manager, living in the UAE for 10 years

I started to work from home, two weeks before the UAE government started the sterilization program. Then my son started his distance learning, and my husband started his virtual teaching too.

Being a mom of two, and having a supportive husband, I started to do new skills in baking. My husband encouraged me to bake many new recipes, from simple breads to cakes and many other pastries. I love cooking and baking, especially when I get a lot of delightful and gratifying comments from everyone who eat my pastries. However, I further developed it during this quarantine period because I was given the gift of time.

Lhexi Valeriano, 28 years old, living in the UAE for less than a year

The COVID19 Pandemic thought me how to look for alternative solutions in getting an income since most of the offices were closed. I have decided to help my family back home start a small business in the Philippines—selling grilled food online.

I realized that since most of the people are staying in their homes, there is a big chance that we will get more consumers. I was surprised with the outcome because only a week after we launched it, we received lots of orders and good feedback from customers.

Rfa Bien Enot, 24 years old, kitchen cook, living in the UAE for over 2 years

Ang natutunn kong gawin ngayong COVID-19 ay ang pangalagaan ang sarili kong kalusugan tulad ng ehersisyo. Noon una, aaminin ko na medyo pabaya ako sa sarili. Madami akong mga bisyo at happy-go-luck lang ako. Pero dahil sa mga nangyayari ngayon, naisip ko magbago at simulan ang pag-aalaga sa sarili maging ang mas madalas na pagdadasal. Ngayong panahon ng COVID-19, regular na ang aking pag-eehersisyo at iniiwasan ko na din ang bisyo. Nagustuhan ko ang pag-e-exercise dahil nagkaroon ako ng pagkakaabalahan na hindi nakakainip. Sa panahon ngayon, tanging ikaw na lang ang makakatulong sa iyong sarili.

Joan, 27 years old, receptionist, living in the UAE for four years

Since nagsimula ang COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic, naging isa sa mga pinagkakaabalahan ko ang Zumba sa loob ng bahay. Nitong May po ako nag-start at nagustuhan ko siya dahil ito ang naging way ko upang magkaroon pa din ng physical activity ko kahit hindi makalabas ng bahay.