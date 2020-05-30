Returning to office? Check out these 7 steps to prepare yourself

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that buses across the emirate will be fully operational during 6:00 am to 11:00 pm. RTA also announced that bus fares have returned to their normal rates for all passengers. During Dubai's National...
Intercity buses in Dubai remain suspended despite office resumptions
Intercity buses in Dubai will remain suspended amid the reopening of many businesses and establishments in the emirate. The website Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority states that the service will be unavailable until further notice. RELATED STORY: RTA renames three...
Repatriated Filipina cancer patient from UAE to spend remaining days with family
A former OFW from Abu Dhabi will soon fulfil her wish to spend her remaining days together with her family in the Philippines after she was diagnosed with cancer. The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi repatriated a group of OFWs, including the cancer patient, with the...
PH Consulate General in Dubai announces new business hours
The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai (PCG Dubai) has announced new timings for their consular services and operations. In an advisory on social media, PCG Dubai released the following business hours for their various services: Passport Service Passport...
As the UAE reels into the new normal, a lot of businesses and companies are starting to reopen and allow many of their employees to go back to work.
However, a lot of us have become so used to telecommuting that adapting to yet another working lifestyle—especially amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic—can be daunting. If you are one of those set to be back in the office starting tomorrow, check out these seven steps you can do to make the transition smoother:
Familiarize yourself with the timings of the National Disinfection Program
The UAE is still very active in its sterilization program, a reason we must be familiar with its timings to make sure it does not impact our working hours. The country has adjusted the schedule of the program from 10 PM to 6 AM, except in Dubai—wherein the hours start from 11 PM to 6 AM. As much as possible, finish the tasks you need to do before you clock out. Avoid working overtime, or maybe just continue it at home, so you won’t be affected by the curfew hours.
Take note of the travel time
The country has implemented strict social distancing rules all over the emirates, and this goes for public transportation. Reports say that the waiting time before you can ride the Dubai Metro can be as long as 30 minutes because only a certain number of individuals are allowed inside the cabin as well as the elevators. Adjust your commuting time to make sure you’re not late—especially not on your very first day back.
Bring your own meals, or have your food delivered
According to the guidelines issued by the authorities, common areas in the office like kitchens will remain closed. Forget keeping your food in the fridge or reheating them in the microwave. Make sure you bring your own food and drinks with you, or just order online if you want them hot and fresh.
Wear masks and gloves
Wearing a mask is now a requirement in the UAE, and those who fail to adhere can face a fine of up to Dhs3,000. For the safety of your health and your wallet, make sure you wear one whenever you step outside your home. If you want additional protection, wear gloves and bring your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
Know the emergency hotlines
It’s important to keep the necessary hotlines for COVID-19 should emergency arises. According to the website of the UAE government, anyone can contact the following numbers for any concerns about COVID-19:
- Ministry of Health & Prevention– 800-11111
- Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s Estijaba service– 800-1717
- Dubai Health Authority’s Estijaba service– 800-342
Boost immunity
Prevention is always better than cure, and it still holds true even in this pandemic. Make sure you increase your immune system by eating a balanced diet, taking supplements and vitamins, as well as drinking a lot of water. Maintain physical activity as well as getting enough sleep are also recommended to boost immunity.
Check yourself for symptoms
Are you feeling under the weather? Is your temperature higher than normal? Forget working at the office for a while and get proper rest. Inform your supervisor about your situation, they will understand as companies are also required not to allow sick employees to come to work. Don’t risk your health and others’ and just stay home. If your situation worsens, get yourself tested to ensure your safety.
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
