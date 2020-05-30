Returning to office? Check out these 7 steps to prepare yourself

As the UAE reels into the new normal, a lot of businesses and companies are starting to reopen and allow many of their employees to go back to work.

However, a lot of us have become so used to telecommuting that adapting to yet another working lifestyle—especially amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic—can be daunting. If you are one of those set to be back in the office starting tomorrow, check out these seven steps you can do to make the transition smoother:

Familiarize yourself with the timings of the National Disinfection Program

The UAE is still very active in its sterilization program, a reason we must be familiar with its timings to make sure it does not impact our working hours. The country has adjusted the schedule of the program from 10 PM to 6 AM, except in Dubai—wherein the hours start from 11 PM to 6 AM. As much as possible, finish the tasks you need to do before you clock out. Avoid working overtime, or maybe just continue it at home, so you won’t be affected by the curfew hours.

Take note of the travel time

The country has implemented strict social distancing rules all over the emirates, and this goes for public transportation. Reports say that the waiting time before you can ride the Dubai Metro can be as long as 30 minutes because only a certain number of individuals are allowed inside the cabin as well as the elevators. Adjust your commuting time to make sure you’re not late—especially not on your very first day back.

Bring your own meals, or have your food delivered

According to the guidelines issued by the authorities, common areas in the office like kitchens will remain closed. Forget keeping your food in the fridge or reheating them in the microwave. Make sure you bring your own food and drinks with you, or just order online if you want them hot and fresh.

Wear masks and gloves

Wearing a mask is now a requirement in the UAE, and those who fail to adhere can face a fine of up to Dhs3,000. For the safety of your health and your wallet, make sure you wear one whenever you step outside your home. If you want additional protection, wear gloves and bring your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant.

Know the emergency hotlines

It’s important to keep the necessary hotlines for COVID-19 should emergency arises. According to the website of the UAE government, anyone can contact the following numbers for any concerns about COVID-19:

Ministry of Health & Prevention – 800-11111

800-11111 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s Estijaba service – 800-1717

service 800-1717 Dubai Health Authority’s Estijaba service – 800-342

Boost immunity

Prevention is always better than cure, and it still holds true even in this pandemic. Make sure you increase your immune system by eating a balanced diet, taking supplements and vitamins, as well as drinking a lot of water. Maintain physical activity as well as getting enough sleep are also recommended to boost immunity.

Check yourself for symptoms

Are you feeling under the weather? Is your temperature higher than normal? Forget working at the office for a while and get proper rest. Inform your supervisor about your situation, they will understand as companies are also required not to allow sick employees to come to work. Don’t risk your health and others’ and just stay home. If your situation worsens, get yourself tested to ensure your safety.