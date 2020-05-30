Saturday, May 30, 2020

May 30 20, 7:45 pm

449 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 17,546

May 30 2020

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 449 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,546. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة إلى 17,546، وذلك بعد تسجيل...

Dubai to reopen mosques soon

May 30 2020

UAE's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has begun to place circulars listing down new guidelines and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in preparation for its reopening. As of posting time, no specific dates have been...

PH’s mandatory quarantine: How it works

by | Feature

May. 30, 20 | 7:45 pm

All OFWs planning to fly home to the Philippines are mandated to undergo a mandatory quarantine in accordance with the Philippine government’s preventive measures against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The Filipino Times spoke with Overseas Filipino Workers who have undergone the required quarantine in some of the government’s isolation facilities. According to them, here are the steps once you land in Manila:

– Upon arrival, you will be welcomed by staff from the Bureau of Customs and the Department of Health.

– You will still be required to fill up the usual forms for declarations

– You will have your temperature scanned

– Once you pass the screening, you will head to the Immigration counter and then to the baggage counter

– You will be directed to a certain area where OFWs are fetched by members of the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, as well as officials from Overseas Workers’ Welfare Administration (OWWA)

– You will be asked to hop on the bus that will take you to your assigned quarantine facility.

– Inside the bus, social distancing will be strictly enforced (the one-seat-apart policy will apply).

– Upon arrival at the quarantine facility, every cost will be covered for OFWs—such as food, accommodation, and health kits. Returning non-OFWs, meanwhile, will have to pay for the expenses.

– You will then get tested for the disease, and stay at the facility while waiting for your result

READ ALSO: LGUs agree to implement home quarantine for returning OFWs

According to OWWA, here are the usual steps from after you get tested down to when you will be released:

– According to their statement released on Facebook, the results of the COVID-19 test will be available after three of four days

– Two certificates will be given to OFWs—a certificate of completion of the 14-day quarantine from OWWA, and a certificate of negative RT-PCR test results from PCG.

– Once they receive the certificates, their transfers to their respective homes will be arranged.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s directives have instructed several government agencies to ensure that OFWs will be given free trips once they have completed their 14-day quarantine and have secured their certificates from the Bureau of Quarantine. The president even ordered to make use of land, sea, and air transport even from transport vehicles from the Armed Forces of the Philippines if deemed necessary.

Local Government Units have also allowed OFWs who have returned to their respective provinces to stay in their homes for another 14-days instead of isolating them at a specified facility. However, LGUs note that the OFWs’ home should not be congested – otherwise, they can have the option of being put in isolation facilities in their barangays, “so that they are within reach of their families.”

SEE ALSO: Some OFWs under mandatory isolation still in quarantine facilities for over 14 days; claim swab tests are done only on 14th day

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

