From bag painting to sushi-making: Filipina mom lets kids explore new activities amid COVID-19

A Filipina expat in Dubai has been earning praises in her neighborhood in Deira after she initiated a food drive for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), wherein she cooks all the meals. Feby Cachero Baguisa-Dela Peña, 34, first got the idea to make free meals for OFWs...
449 new recoveries in UAE, total now at 17,546
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 449 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,546. ارتفاع حالات الشفاء في الدولة إلى 17,546، وذلك بعد تسجيل...
Dubai to reopen mosques soon
UAE's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has begun to place circulars listing down new guidelines and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in preparation for its reopening. As of posting time, no specific dates have been...
Dubai city bus schedules operational from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, normal fares reinstated
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that buses across the emirate will be fully operational during 6:00 am to 11:00 pm. RTA also announced that bus fares have returned to their normal rates for all passengers. During Dubai's National...
A Filipina mother of three based in Abu Dhabi has made use of the heightened restrictions amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to further help her kids develop their interests as a way to cope with anxiety amid the pandemic.
Carla Valeriano-Hernandez, a 46-year-old nurse, said that the stay-at-home measures in the UAE have become their family’s driving force to explore their potential skills.
She added that while the situation is stressful for everyone, she tries to reconnect and communicate with her kids through new hobbies that they can enjoy together.
“This pandemic is stressful and has completely changed our lives. I can understand the anxiety of every parent on how to keep their children safe. As for me, I encourage my kids to verbalize their thoughts, anxiety, or how they feel through these creative activities,” said Hernandez, who has been in the UAE for 13 years.
Her youngest daughter, she added, has started earning money from her baking after some of her friends started ordering her cakes and pastries. Meanwhile, her other kids have started painting bags and making more meals to while their time at home.
Hernandez also said that she has always encouraged them to follow their passion, whether it’s drawing, painting, cooking, dressmaking, or baking. She noted that because they live in a place with extreme hot weather, they need to come up with creative ways to keep them preoccupied indoors.
“I have always encouraged them to be productive, do their hobbies and explore their other potentials. Whatever our kids’ interests, we can help enhance this because this could be their future profession and a ticket to a good life,” she said.
The Filipina mother also said that instead of dwelling on the negative things, parents can use this period to “develop and improve our children’s skills.”
