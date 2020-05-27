Savor delicious hotpot meals at home with WeMart and Careem NOW

Malacañang has announced the possibility of lifting the deployment ban on healthcare workers with new contracts provided that the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) eases at their chosen country of destination. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque...
One of the most favourite options of many Filipinos in UAE when dining out is heading to Hotpot buffets as the rich aroma of piping hot soup and selections of different ingredients make the dining experience a memorable one together with friends.
These days, with restrictions still in place for the safety of the masses, Filipinos can still enjoy the same iconic taste of hotpot at the comforts of their own homes with WeMart.
WeMart Hypermarket’s affordable and delicious selections of ingredients can now be ordered safely from your home through WeMart’s integration with Careem NOW here.
Here’s a list of ingredients as well as their respective codes and prices for you to enjoy an authentic yet affordable hotpot experience at home:
– C-02 – Crabstick for AED 10
– C-10 – Crab Fishball for AED 14
– C-11 – Fish Tofu for AED 14
– K-19 – Enoki Mushroom for AED 1.50
– K-30 – Bok Choy Lettuce for AED 3.50
– K-40 (2) – Fresh Noodles for AED 5
– H-02 – Little Sheep Hot Pot Base Soup at AED 6.50
– H-21 – W2H Peanut & Sesame Paste at AED 8
– H-21 – LGM Fried Chili Oil at AED 8.50
– K-43 Koko Kimchi for AED 9
Interested shoppers can check out WeMart’s full list of grocery items here.
Apart from hotpot dishes and ingredients, Filipinos and other expats can also purchase HotPot cookware at WeMart for as low as Dh99 – a one time purchase that will allow you to cook and enjoy hotpot whenever you wish.
All of the ingredients above, as well as other groceries, can be delivered safely to your home through Careem NOW. Click here to learn how.
Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.
For the exact location, just search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.
Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.
Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266
