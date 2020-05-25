Eco-friendly company launches reusable face masks

The Department of Justice on May 25 said that reports of online child sexual abuse in the Philippines have increased by over 260 percent during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. According to DOJ, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)...
Thai scientists start monkey trials for COVID-19 vaccine
Researchers from Thailand have begun testing their newly developed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys, a government official said. Suvit Maesincee, the country’s minister of higher education, science, and research and innovation, said that experts have...
POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai has reopened the online applications for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides a one-time Php10,000 (Dh730) financial aid for OFW whose employment was...
UAE Exchange starts issuing refunds
Remittance center UAE Exchange has begun refunding some customers with pending transactions that have been delayed for more than two months. The exchange center has started issuing refunds for small transactions that took place in February until early March, as per...
A UAE-based eco-friendly company has introduced its new reusable face masks to not only help in the fight against coronavirus virus disease (COVID-19), but also to protect the environment.
Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH) has launched its eco-friendly “Fine Guard” masks to reduce the waste created by dumped face masks.
The product is said to kill 99 percent of viruses, including coronavirus. It can be washed with soap up to 30 times and can last up to two years.
The National also reported that Fine Guard also neutralizes pathogens of all kinds on contact and has been tested on many viruses, including the one nearest to SARS-Cov-2—the 229E coronavirus.
FHH CEO James Michael Lafferty said that the masks are constantly sold out, and that governments have been procuring them since the start of the outbreak.
Currently, Fine Guard masks are available in the UAE, Saudi, and Jordan—where around 20,000 are being produced daily.
