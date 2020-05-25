Eco-friendly company launches reusable face masks

A UAE-based eco-friendly company has introduced its new reusable face masks to not only help in the fight against coronavirus virus disease (COVID-19), but also to protect the environment.

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH) has launched its eco-friendly “Fine Guard” masks to reduce the waste created by dumped face masks.

The product is said to kill 99 percent of viruses, including coronavirus. It can be washed with soap up to 30 times and can last up to two years.

The National also reported that Fine Guard also neutralizes pathogens of all kinds on contact and has been tested on many viruses, including the one nearest to SARS-Cov-2—the 229E coronavirus.

FHH CEO James Michael Lafferty said that the masks are constantly sold out, and that governments have been procuring them since the start of the outbreak.

Currently, Fine Guard masks are available in the UAE, Saudi, and Jordan—where around 20,000 are being produced daily.

