UAE announces May 24 as first day of Eid Al Fitr

May 22 2020

(WAM) -- Sunday, the 24th of May, will be the first day of Shawwal 1441 H, marking the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, announced the Moon-sighting Committee in a statement issued after its meeting tonight at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al...

WATCH: Philippine Airlines captures netizens with heartfelt video

by | Feature

May. 23, 20 | 2:44 pm

Screengrab from the video of Philippine Airlines

Filipino netizens were moved by the new video released by Philippine Airlines (PAL) on May 21, where it featured members of its staff and some of its initiatives to help in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
 
PAL shared the video on its Facebook page amid the community quarantine in the Philippines. It presented old photos and videos of some cabin crew, ground crew, as well as its management staff prior to the dawn of the disease.
 
The video then went on to show some of its actions to help Filipinos amid the pandemic, such as its repatriation flights and cargo flights that deliver essential supplies—concluding that the airline can weather the challenge, and hoping for a brighter tomorrow so “we can fly you again.”
 
The post has now garnered over nearly 5,000 views as of this writing.
 
The airline industry has been hit the hardest since the outbreak of the disease, as most nations worldwide implemented travel bans for foreigners and residents alike.
 
Watch the video here:
 

