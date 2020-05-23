WATCH: Philippine Airlines captures netizens with heartfelt video

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted wearing a Philippine tourism shirt while jogging in the morning of May 21, allegedly as a tribute to Filipino frontliners. Johnson, who has contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in April, was seen wearing a white...
Additional 50,000 tests in UAE lead to 994 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 27,892
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that the additional 50,000 tests conducted across the UAE led to the detection of 994 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 27,892. MoHAP reported that the majority...
Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, AD Crown Prince on Eid al-Fitr
(WAM) -- Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His...
UAE announces May 24 as first day of Eid Al Fitr
(WAM) -- Sunday, the 24th of May, will be the first day of Shawwal 1441 H, marking the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, announced the Moon-sighting Committee in a statement issued after its meeting tonight at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al...
Filipino netizens were moved by the new video released by Philippine Airlines (PAL) on May 21, where it featured members of its staff and some of its initiatives to help in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
PAL shared the video on its Facebook page amid the community quarantine in the Philippines. It presented old photos and videos of some cabin crew, ground crew, as well as its management staff prior to the dawn of the disease.
The video then went on to show some of its actions to help Filipinos amid the pandemic, such as its repatriation flights and cargo flights that deliver essential supplies—concluding that the airline can weather the challenge, and hoping for a brighter tomorrow so “we can fly you again.”
The post has now garnered over nearly 5,000 views as of this writing.
The airline industry has been hit the hardest since the outbreak of the disease, as most nations worldwide implemented travel bans for foreigners and residents alike.
Watch the video here:
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved