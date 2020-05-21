70’s ‘Nutribun’ back in PH as COVID-19 pandemic provision

Abu Dhabi Police has announced that it will be providing discounts on traffic fines for motorists for various road violations. Authorities urge motorists to take advantage of the discounts which come on three waves: The first being a discount of 50% on fines available...
PH reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 13,434
The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) has reported 213 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 13,434. In addition, DOH also reported 68 patients who have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries...
“Cha-cha can wait”: House to recommend shelving proposals on charter change to focus on COVID-19
House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Chairman Rufus Rodriguez stated that his panel will recommend shelving talks about charter change (cha cha) 'indefinitely' so that the country can focus on discussions on solutions to combat the spread of the coronavirus...
OWWA launches ‘Uwian Na’ website for OFWs in PH to facilitate flights back to provinces
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has recently launched a website aimed at streamlining processes for OFWs who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease in the Philippines so that they can fly back home to their provinces. OFWs are urged to...
Filipinos who experienced life as kids during the 70s to the 80s will have fond memories of the warm, freshly baked nutritious bun served during recess that they have since referred to as the ‘Nutribun’ and today, it’s being reintroduced to help combat hunger amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
San Miguel Corporation President Ramon Ang spearheaded the revival of the popular nutritious snack to address the needs of those who lack resources to buy food.
RELATED STORY: PH officials estimate up to 10 million job losses due to COVID-19 impact
“Right at the start of the quarantine, when we were trying to address the worry of many people about food supply, we decided to start producing our version of nutribun because we felt it would help augment the nutritional needs of many people who will not have access to food,” said Ang in an interview with the Manila Bulletin.
What used to be a production of 10,000 Nutribuns per day has grown almost 200% in their aim to provide food for the needy: “We started with just 10,000 capacity per day, now we are at 29,000 per day. We will continue to make this bread and donate it throughout the quarantine and beyond, if needed.”
READ ON: Pregnany Pinay from Dubai reaches due date in Manila quarantine facility
The 2020 version of the Nutribun is made from a combination of San Miguel Mills’ King Hard Wheat Flour and its Star Margarine and unlike the normal pandesal at 30 grams, the Nutribun is denser as it uses 85 grams of dough and is packed with 250 calories. It is also rich in dietary fiber, iron and iodine.
“It is really designed to provide energy and essential nutrients, so that our disadvantaged youth can avoid hunger and, with hope, maintain good overall health during this pandemic,” said Ang.
