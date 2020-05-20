Wednesday, May 20, 2020

May 20 20, 2:54 pm

Filipinos in UAE engage in survey on their COVID-19 situation

by | Feature

May. 20, 20 | 2:54 pm

The impact of the spread of the coronavirus has affected different sectors worldwide, including the UAE. This is why many Filipinos are currently reflecting on their decisions in the coming days in their plans on when a ‘new normal’ begins in the country.

An ongoing survey for Filipinos in the UAE is currently assessing factors that lead to decision making for Filipino expats in the country to determine their next steps.

Here is the survey: Survey for UAE-based Filipino consumers

Survey responders need not log in nor provide any sensitive information – they just need to respond to selections in a survey that lasts for less than 1 minute.

May 20, 2020

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

