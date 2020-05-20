Filipinos in UAE engage in survey on their COVID-19 situation

A team of over 100 medical workers from India has arrived in the UAE on May 20 to help in the country’s fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). VPS Healthcare Group in Abu Dhabi said that its team of 105 doctors, nurses, and paramedics came to the UAE to support...
RTA announces reduced timings for Dubai Metro, other public transport
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that the service timings of public transportation will be reduced pursuant to the schedules of the National Disinfection Programme that begins from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am from May 20. All riders will be...
Dubai-based charity group to help 6 orphans in Sharjah whose parents died from COVID-19
A Dubai-based charity group announced that it will help the six expat orphans in Sharjah who lost both their parents to coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dar Alber Society said that it will extend financial help to the orphans during this difficult period—noting that...
Netizens watch in horror as man plays with child on makeshift swing from eighth floor balcony
A viral video posted on Twitter shocked netizens as a man was seen pushing a girl on a makeshift swing at their balcony on the eighth floor of their apartment. The video was taken in Puerto Rico and was initially posted on Twitter by Mexican Heraldo Journalist...
The impact of the spread of the coronavirus has affected different sectors worldwide, including the UAE. This is why many Filipinos are currently reflecting on their decisions in the coming days in their plans on when a ‘new normal’ begins in the country.
An ongoing survey for Filipinos in the UAE is currently assessing factors that lead to decision making for Filipino expats in the country to determine their next steps.
Here is the survey: Survey for UAE-based Filipino consumers
Survey responders need not log in nor provide any sensitive information – they just need to respond to selections in a survey that lasts for less than 1 minute.
