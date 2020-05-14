US scientists believe COVID-19 now kills kids without pre-existing conditions 

National Capital Region Police Chief Major General Debold Sinas and other police officials will face criminal charges over the birthday celebration amid the enhanced community quarantine, Malacañang Palance announced on May 14. In a report by Inquirer.net,...
2020’s first typhoon expected to land in PH
An intensifying typhoon—the first one in the year—could hit the Philippines from May 14 to 16, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned. In a report by Gulf News, typhoon Vongfong or Ambo in the Philippines is...
Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links digital services with Ajman Pay to provide top-notch secure transactions
As part of its efforts to innovate their customer journey experience in paying service fees, the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation links its digital services with Ajman Pay to create a seamless customer-centric user experience. The initiative enables...
BREAKING: UAE reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 21,084
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 698 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 21,084. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and...
Health officials and scientists in New York, USA believe that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) now also attacks kids, even those without pre-existing conditions.
In a report by Yahoo News, health officials from the US state said that they have received confirmation of healthy kids from various counties dying due to COVID-19 complications—suggesting that the virus may be a lot more dangerous than what was previously perceived.
On May 10, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that three adolescent children in the state have died, while 73 are now under critical condition and are suffering from inflammatory disease—called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome—due to the virus.
In addition, New York Times reported that deaths of other kids were reported in other states too, as well in some parts of Britain.
The pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome due to COVID-19 has similar symptoms to Kawasaki disease, which attacks not just lungs but also kidneys, hearts, and nerves. Some of these symptoms include high fever, racing hearts, rash, and severe abdominal pain. In an interview with Washington Post, Mount Sinai Hospital president Dr. David Reich said that the cases usually start with gastrointestinal issues, and are progressing to low and expanded blood pressure, then sometimes leading to heart failure.
Because of these new reports, various medical experts now believe that COVID-19 starts from respiratory complications and, when it attacks blood vessels, becomes a cardiovascular virus. In many cases, it can destroy kidneys badly and reach the nervous system and the brain as well—resulting in a lack of taste and smell, which are among the newly identified COVID-19 symptoms.
Reich says it is perhaps about time to abandon the belief that the disease only harms old people and mostly spare children.
