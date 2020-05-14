US scientists believe COVID-19 now kills kids without pre-existing conditions 

Health officials and scientists in New York, USA believe that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) now also attacks kids, even those without pre-existing conditions.

In a report by Yahoo News, health officials from the US state said that they have received confirmation of healthy kids from various counties dying due to COVID-19 complications—suggesting that the virus may be a lot more dangerous than what was previously perceived.

On May 10, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that three adolescent children in the state have died, while 73 are now under critical condition and are suffering from inflammatory disease—called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome—due to the virus.

In addition, New York Times reported that deaths of other kids were reported in other states too, as well in some parts of Britain.

The pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome due to COVID-19 has similar symptoms to Kawasaki disease, which attacks not just lungs but also kidneys, hearts, and nerves. Some of these symptoms include high fever, racing hearts, rash, and severe abdominal pain. In an interview with Washington Post, Mount Sinai Hospital president Dr. David Reich said that the cases usually start with gastrointestinal issues, and are progressing to low and expanded blood pressure, then sometimes leading to heart failure.

Because of these new reports, various medical experts now believe that COVID-19 starts from respiratory complications and, when it attacks blood vessels, becomes a cardiovascular virus. In many cases, it can destroy kidneys badly and reach the nervous system and the brain as well—resulting in a lack of taste and smell, which are among the newly identified COVID-19 symptoms.

Reich says it is perhaps about time to abandon the belief that the disease only harms old people and mostly spare children.