LOOK: PANDORA unveils Ramadan 2020 collection

Introducing seasonal styles and must-have pieces from Pandora. Celebrate the month of Ramadan with hand-finished jewellery made from Pandora’s selection of high-quality metals – Sterling Silver and Pandora Shine.

Palm Tree Silver Dangle. This intricate palm tree dangle charm is available in Pandora Sterling Silver and is embellished with cubic zirconia. Worn on a bracelet or as a necklace pendant, this versatile and trendy piece is a great collection addition. AED 225

Pandora Moments O Pendant. Since the launch of Pandora’s stunning new O Pendant last year, fans have discovered a whole new way of collecting charms! Hand-crafted in Pandora Shine, the design is inspired by the Pandora crown O and features a snake chain look. With three sizes to choose from, elevate your look by collecting your favourite Pandora charms and dangles in a brand new way! AED 495 (medium)

Half Moon Clip Charm. From the Pandora Reflexions collection of flat mesh bracelets and clip-on charms, this celestial-inspired design is cast from Sterling Silver and polished to a high-shine finish. This timeless crescent moon is symbolic and can complement the other charms you love. AED 225

Sparkle and Hearts Ring. This striking and captivating ring in Pandora’s 18k gold-plated unique metal blend – Pandora Shine – lends a beautiful glow to fingers. Thanks to its combination of shimmery stones and cut-out hearts design, this ring exudes radiance and style. AED 495

Arabian Lantern Dangle Charm. Let this stunning charm light up your day. Representing hope and following your dreams, this lantern charm with cur-out star and crescent moon details features an ornamental lamp. Hand-finished in Pandora Shine, this meaningful piece serves as a reminder to stay strong and shine bright at all times. AED 345

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through around 7,400 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs around 26,000 people worldwide of whom more than 11,500 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. Pandora is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2018, Pandora’s total revenue was DKK 22.8 billion (approximately EUR 3.1 billion).