LOOK: PANDORA unveils Ramadan 2020 collection

The Philippine Consulate in Dubai has expressed its readiness to fly home over 1,500 Filipinos who have signed up for free repatriation to the Philippines. Philippine Consul General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates H.E. Paul Raymund Cortes stated that they will be...
Ma’an ‘Together We Are Good’ initiative provides over 3 million meals in Abu Dhabi
Ma’an, the Authority of Social Contribution in Abu Dhabi, has rolled out over three million meals among labourers in Abu Dhabi, as part of the ‘Together We Are Good’ programme. Tens of thousands of workers benefited from the initiative - which will continue throughout...
UAE calls on private sector to grant 90-day sick leave for COVID-19 patients
(WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called on private sector establishments to consider workers infected with COVID-19 as sick cases entitled to sick leave as per Federal Law No. 8 of 1980. Pursuant to the law, an employee who has completed...
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed saves critically ill COVID-19 patients by covering their stem cell treatments
(WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has ordered payment of all costs related to treatment of critical cases of coronavirus through stem cell therapy. The initiative of...
