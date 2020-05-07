Saturday, May 9, 2020

PH Consulate in Dubai ready to repatriate over 1,500 Filipinos

May 09 2020

The Philippine Consulate in Dubai has expressed its readiness to fly home over 1,500 Filipinos who have signed up for free repatriation to the Philippines. Philippine Consul General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates H.E. Paul Raymund Cortes stated that they will be...

Get up to 10GB data for free with du's Ramadan Wishes

Feature

May. 07, 20

Ramadan ushers in new surprises for du prepaid customers as they can now enjoy up to 10 GB of free data along with other freebies through du’s Ramadan Wishes website.

The portal allows for an immediate prepaid loading system where customers who load AED 25 or above can enjoy their base credit, an additional 20% bonus credit valid for two days, as well as their ‘Ramadan Wishes’ prize which include up to 10GB free data, national minutes, and loads of free flexi minutes.

The promo runs until May 24, 2020.

How can I receive my Ramadan Wishes promo?

When the prepaid customer loads AED 25 and above, they will receive an SMS that contains a link that will redirect them to a webpage with gates. All they need to do is click on one of the gates to see their giveaways or dial *111*55#.

Once the customer receives their unique link, they cannot share the link with anyone else as the other mobile number won’t receive the giveaway.

This freebie is available once a day and what’s great is that everyone who loads up will automatically win a prize. du guarantees that everyone who meets the minimum load requirements will be given a prize by sending customers a status of their giveaway within 72 hours.

Whether you are a new or an exciting Prepaid customer and recharge with AED 25 or more, you’ll enjoy the offer and win prizes.

