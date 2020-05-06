Experience feature-packed smartphone at budget-friendly prices with Redmi Note 9S

Gadget lovers planning for a phone upgrade soon can now check out Xiaomi’s latest affordable smartphone – the Redmi Note 9S which was recently launched in the UAE.

Redmi Note 9S packs myriad of features on a budget enables users to get the bang for their buck with its splash-proof body, in-depth quad-camera 48MP back and 16MP front cameras, and long battery life span to name a few.

Splash-proof big screen. The body alone already assures users that it’s protected with a Gorilla Glass 5 front and back minimizing risk for scratches. Another cool feature on the body is that it’s also splash-proof so, in case of minor water accidents, your phone will continue running as intended. The audio jack and the microSD slots are still available, much to the delight of those who use wired earphones and those who wish to expand phone memory.

Optimized systems. With its Snapdragon 720G chipset, and a variable 4GB/ RAM 64GB or 6GB RAM / 128GB memory depending on your phone, the Redmi Note 9S sports a smooth interface allowing for multitasking. Whether you’re simply browsing on your Facebook wall, then checking your emails, while gaming on the other screen, the Redmi Note 9S manages to keep all tasks running thoroughly.

Quad-cam set up. Back Camera and TikTok selfie lovers will enjoy its quad-camera feature with a 48MP primary, 8MP Ultrawide lens, 5MP Macro Camera and 2MP Depth Sensor. Redmi Note 9S also has a clear 16MP front camera with a 1080p/30 fps video recording feature so you can record all of the clear videos you wish and create more memories with loved ones.

Long battery life. Packing a 5,020 mAh battery, users can get to enjoy Redmi Note 9S’s multifunctional array of tasks without the need to charge the phone so often – and even if you do, its 18W fast-charging feature will have you up and running again in no time at all.