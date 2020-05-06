Experience feature-packed smartphone at budget-friendly prices with Redmi Note 9S

President Rodrigo Duterte has directed the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to suspend the collection of higher premiums from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) earlier this week. However, since the suspension is not yet official as the law has to be...
PH Embassy in UAE confirms deaths of 21 Filipinos due to COVID-19 complications
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has revealed that 21 Filipinos have died as of today, May 6, due to complications brought about by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the UAE. Of this number, 17 Filipinos were based in Dubai while four were from Abu Dhabi...
Family gathering of 30 people add to 546 new cases in UAE, total now at 15,738
The UAE stressed once to avoid huge gatherings among families and friends, after 30 individuals coming from two families contracted the coronavirus which was among the 546 newly reported cases in the country. Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the official spokesperson of...
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed urges nation to avoid ‘habit of excess’
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated that the country needs to avoid, if not, totally eradicate the habit of overspending on things that have no real value. His Highness furthered...
Gadget lovers planning for a phone upgrade soon can now check out Xiaomi’s latest affordable smartphone – the Redmi Note 9S which was recently launched in the UAE.
Redmi Note 9S packs myriad of features on a budget enables users to get the bang for their buck with its splash-proof body, in-depth quad-camera 48MP back and 16MP front cameras, and long battery life span to name a few.
Splash-proof big screen. The body alone already assures users that it’s protected with a Gorilla Glass 5 front and back minimizing risk for scratches. Another cool feature on the body is that it’s also splash-proof so, in case of minor water accidents, your phone will continue running as intended. The audio jack and the microSD slots are still available, much to the delight of those who use wired earphones and those who wish to expand phone memory.
Optimized systems. With its Snapdragon 720G chipset, and a variable 4GB/ RAM 64GB or 6GB RAM / 128GB memory depending on your phone, the Redmi Note 9S sports a smooth interface allowing for multitasking. Whether you’re simply browsing on your Facebook wall, then checking your emails, while gaming on the other screen, the Redmi Note 9S manages to keep all tasks running thoroughly.
Quad-cam set up. Back Camera and TikTok selfie lovers will enjoy its quad-camera feature with a 48MP primary, 8MP Ultrawide lens, 5MP Macro Camera and 2MP Depth Sensor. Redmi Note 9S also has a clear 16MP front camera with a 1080p/30 fps video recording feature so you can record all of the clear videos you wish and create more memories with loved ones.
Long battery life. Packing a 5,020 mAh battery, users can get to enjoy Redmi Note 9S’s multifunctional array of tasks without the need to charge the phone so often – and even if you do, its 18W fast-charging feature will have you up and running again in no time at all.
