LOOK: Terminated Filipina employee receives food package from Abu Dhabi’s Ma’an “Together We Are Good” initiative

The impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected many individuals worldwide, and the UAE is extending its help through various platforms to ensure that no one is left behind.
Among the initiatives launched in the country include Ma’an’s “Together We Are Good” initiative, of which one Filipina was included for the first batch of its food package giveaway that’s already good for one month.
Joyce Ann Preciado, a sales associate working for more than five years in the UAE, was terminated by her previous employer due to restructuring brought about by the coronavirus crisis. Searching for ways to survive with what little she had left, she applied for Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good” initiative, hoping that she can qualify for the food aid.
“Nung malaman ko sa Filipino Times na nag announce po ang Maan Abu Dhabi na sa April 19, 2020 nila bubuksan ang application para sa libreng food supply, inabangan ko po talaga iyon,” said Preciado.
RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi residents who lost jobs, on ‘no work, no pay’ basis can now avail of free food supply worth one month from ‘Together We Are Good’ initiative
She was pleasantly surprised when she received a call last May 2 that her food aid was ready and was even brought directly to her home.
“Malaking tulong po ito. Maraming salamat UAE sa pagbibigay ng pag-asa sa sa katulad kong nawalan ng trabaho. Personal ko pong naramdaman dito sa UAE ang inyong taos-pusong pamimigay ng tulong lalo na sa panahong ito,” said Preciado.
The Ma’an ‘Together We Are Good” food supply contains packs of rice, noodles, flour, sugar, tea, pasta, milk, canned goods, oil and other essential supples enough to last for even more than one month if properly rationed.
READ ON: Abu Dhabi’s Ma’an ‘Together We Are Good’ initiative to handout 100,000 food baskets for those in need
Preciado urges fellow Filipinos who are in need to apply for assistance so that they too could benefit from the program.
“Wag kayong mawalan ng pag-asa at patuloy lang na magdasal. Sobrang laking tulong po talaga ito kaya wag niyo po sayangin ang ganitong pagkakataon,” said Preciado.
