LOOK: Filipinos actively support for PH-UAE camaraderie through participation in Facebook sticker campaign

(WAM) -- A patent has been granted by the Ministry of Economy for the development of an innovative and promising treatment for COVID-19 infections using stem cells. The treatment was developed by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center,...
BREAKING: UAE reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 13,038
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported 557 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 13,038. MoHAP reported that the majority of these cases were those who did not follow proper quarantine procedures and...
WeMart launches food packages from May 1 to 7 to boost immunity against COVID-19
The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention has officially announced that the combination of consuming healthy food, doing regular exercise as well as hygienic practices and social distancing will help safeguard your health against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)....
Ajman Free Zone completely digitizes business set-up as it links its services with Ajman Pay
As part of its efforts to further improve the efficiency of its services using fast and reliable digital solutions, Ajman Free Zone has announced its strategic move to link its digital services with Ajman Pay, a smart digital payment portal, to provide an innovative...
The strong ties between the UAE and the Philippines grow further on social media with the active participation of many Filipinos in the UAE at the Facebook sticker campaign spearheaded by The Filipino Times.
The sticker design depicts the flags of the UAE and the Philippines side by side symbolizing the solidarity between the two countries amid the spread of the pandemic.
RELATED STORY: FAQ: Paano ko mailalagay sa Facebook photo ko ang frame ng “Filipinos trust the UAE” mula sa The Filipino Times?
Many Filipinos expressed their words of gratitude to the UAE’s leadership stating that they have felt the kindness, compassion and empathy as seen in the protective measures that encompass all residents, regardless of nationality.
Here are a few of the photos taken from our official Facebook page:
