LOOK: Filipinos actively support for PH-UAE camaraderie through participation in Facebook sticker campaign

The strong ties between the UAE and the Philippines grow further on social media with the active participation of many Filipinos in the UAE at the Facebook sticker campaign spearheaded by The Filipino Times.

The sticker design depicts the flags of the UAE and the Philippines side by side symbolizing the solidarity between the two countries amid the spread of the pandemic.

RELATED STORY: FAQ: Paano ko mailalagay sa Facebook photo ko ang frame ng “Filipinos trust the UAE” mula sa The Filipino Times?

Many Filipinos expressed their words of gratitude to the UAE’s leadership stating that they have felt the kindness, compassion and empathy as seen in the protective measures that encompass all residents, regardless of nationality.

Here are a few of the photos taken from our official Facebook page: