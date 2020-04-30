“Filipinos trust the UAE”: Filipinos reciprocate confidence in UAE’s sincere care, compassion through Facebook profile sticker

Filipinos in the UAE have responded in kind to the country’s rhetoric of asking residents and citizens to place their trust, with the launch of a unique profile sticker through Facebook with the words “Filipinos trust the UAE”.

The design shows the flags of the UAE and the Philippines side by side, as a symbol that shows the solidarity of two countries and its residents. It also signifies each country’s earnest support for one another, especially nowadays that both continue to find ways to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This initiative is spearheaded by The Filipino Times, the largest digital and newspaper platform for Filipinos in the UAE, that has been instrumental in keeping Filipinos in the UAE informed about the latest news on COVID-19 updates in the UAE, the Philippines and all over the world.

“International studies have pinpointed Filipinos as the most socially connected individuals worldwide averaging around nine hours online everyday, half of which are spent on social media alone particularly on Facebook. This is why using something as simple as Facebook sticker sends an important and timely message of oneness of us Filipino residents at a place we have already acknowledged and loved as our second home,” said Vince Ang, General Manager of The Filipino Times, that has since doubled its reach across all its online platforms as Filipinos and other expats in the country stay abreast of the information they need to know during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the recent stories of solidarity between the two countries was about the UAE sending an aid plane to the Philippines with seven tonnes of medical supplies which has been shared by over 55,000 times on the website alone, reaching hundreds of thousands of Filipinos who expressed their gratefulness for the country that has cared for them during this time.

Filipinos are encouraged to apply the Facebook profile sticker through the following steps:

– Go to your profile picture on Facebook and click ‘Update’

– Choose ‘Add Frame’ option

– Search “The Filipino Times” on the search bar

– Click ‘Use as Profile Picture’ and join many other Filipinos who have shown their support for the country.

A video from the Dubai Media Office earlier shared the challenge centring on the theme ‘Can 10 million trust a country’ for individuals currently in the country as the UAE continues to find ways to nurture, nourish, and care for its citizens and residents with a heart of compassion and empathy for their needs.

“This campaign is the response of The Filipino Times as we have seen thousands of Filipinos express their trust and confidence in the UAE’s capabilities to care for them amid the pandemic,” said Ang.