LOOK: UAE issues guide on how to wear a mask properly

The UAE has released a step-by-step guide for the public regarding the proper ways on wearing a mask whenever they head outside their homes.
The Abu Dhabi Media office issued the guidelines with a series of visuals posted in the official Instagram account in several languages including Filipino, Arabic, English, and Urdu.
“Using a mask correctly is essential to ensuring the health and safety of all community members. Here’s how to use and dispose of one properly,” as per the Abu Dhabi Media office post.
Here is the step-by-step guide:
Wearing a mask is now a must when heading outside to purchase essentials or to head to work for those in the support and vital sectors in the country.
In Dubai, residents are required to secure a permit before they are allowed outside their homes. Each resident is allowed one trip to the grocery store every three days, and one trip to the bank for withdrawals every five days.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
