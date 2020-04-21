LOOK: UAE issues guide on how to wear a mask properly

The UAE has released a step-by-step guide for the public regarding the proper ways on wearing a mask whenever they head outside their homes.

The Abu Dhabi Media office issued the guidelines with a series of visuals posted in the official Instagram account in several languages including Filipino, Arabic, English, and Urdu.

“Using a mask correctly is essential to ensuring the health and safety of all community members. Here’s how to use and dispose of one properly,” as per the Abu Dhabi Media office post.

Here is the step-by-step guide:

Wearing a mask is now a must when heading outside to purchase essentials or to head to work for those in the support and vital sectors in the country.

In Dubai, residents are required to secure a permit before they are allowed outside their homes. Each resident is allowed one trip to the grocery store every three days, and one trip to the bank for withdrawals every five days.