Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Apr 21 20, 5:18 pm

Abu Dhabi suspends bus services until further notice

Apr 22 2020

Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipality and Transport has announced that it would be temporarily suspending operations of all buses as the capital continues its preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The announcement, posted by...

UN warns of ‘biblical’ famine from COVID-19 pandemic

Apr 22 2020

The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme has warned that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could result in a hunger crisis of ‘biblical’ proportions. In a report by The National, Executive Director David Beasley said that the pandemic has resulted in “the worst...

LOOK: UAE issues guide on how to wear a mask properly

by | Feature

Apr. 21, 20 | 5:18 pm

The UAE has released a step-by-step guide for the public regarding the proper ways on wearing a mask whenever they head outside their homes.

The Abu Dhabi Media office issued the guidelines with a series of visuals posted in the official Instagram account in several languages including Filipino, Arabic, English, and Urdu.

“Using a mask correctly is essential to ensuring the health and safety of all community members. Here’s how to use and dispose of one properly,” as per the Abu Dhabi Media office post.

Here is the step-by-step guide:

Wearing a mask is now a must when heading outside to purchase essentials or to head to work for those in the support and vital sectors in the country.

In Dubai, residents are required to secure a permit before they are allowed outside their homes. Each resident is allowed one trip to the grocery store every three days, and one trip to the bank for withdrawals every five days.

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

