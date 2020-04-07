‘Tulong mula sa puso’: Filipinos supporting fellow Filipinos, expats in UAE amid COVID-19 spread

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said 594 overseas Filipinos contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Three new deaths were reported in America and Europe raising the total number of fatalities to 68. Meanwhile, 362 of the total number of cases are...
PH Embassy in UAE warns Filipinos against rumors on social media about repatriation efforts
The Philippine Embassy in the UAE has issued a warning for Filipinos to be more vigilant against unscrupulous individuals, groups, and/or travel agencies spreading rumours on social media that they can help Filipinos be repatriated back to the Philippines. It...
400,000 OFWs on the brink of losing jobs, getting pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Economic and migration analysts project that around 300,000 to 400,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) will likely bear the brunt of global economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic and continued decline of oil prices. Ateneo Center for Economic Research and...
Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases now over 4,000
Pakistan has reported a total of 4,194 cases of the coronavirus disease as numbers continue to increase adjacent to the rise of tests done in the country. Authorities have also reported 467 patients who have fully recovered, with 60 deaths in total as of April 8....
Several Filipinos in Abu Dhabi heeded the call of their fellow Filipinos and other expats who have been struggling with coping with the changes and challenges brought about by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The Filipino Times rounded up some of the many kindhearted Filipinos reaching out to those who need it most here in the UAE:
Bridging givers to the needy
With a heart that’s set out to help and her compassion for fellow Filipinos and other expats in distress, Jennifer Paredes not only rounded up what she can give from her own resources, she also sought the help of others who can provide in-kind assistance for those in need.
“We are all affected by this crisis, but thankfully we can still provide for our own needs. However, not everyone is as fortunate – which is why apart from my own resources, I encouraged other kababayans as well to share whatever they can give to reach out to those who are really in need and affected by the impact of COVID-19,” said Paredes.
As of this writing, Paredes has provided help through repacking basic necessities and has given them to over 140 individuals from different nationalities.
“We will continue to do this initiative in the coming days. People in Abu Dhabi who need help may contact me in my Facebook account: Jennifer Pacia Gado,” assures Paredes.
Gina Dillon, admin and creator of the Freecycle Abu Dhabi (Original) Facebook page where many more Filipinos and other expats are turning up to share their blessings, continues to thank all of her fellow expats who chimed in to help others.
“I am so proud of our expat community. Bless everyone who has extended a helping hand to those who are less fortunate. It is definitely an extension of the giving spirit of FreeCycle Abu Dhabi. A sincere and heartfelt thank you to everyone!,” said Dillon.
Finding purpose in aiding others
Irene Padeos-Banilao, an Abu Dhabi-based receptionist working for over 11 years in the country, has provided over a dozen packages to fellow Filipinos from her own pocket as she sought to help those who don’t have food on their plate at the moment.
“There is this feeling inside me that when I extend help, it provides food for my soul. I feel like I have am on the right path and doing my true purpose in my lifetime. Packages we have given include necessities like Rice, oates, Milk, coffee, tea, biscuit, corner beef, noodles, soap, and toothpaste,” shares Banilao.
She also said several of her friends decided to join her cause, pooled their resources together and shopped to repack more items to benefit more individuals. “As long as we have resources, we will continue to help those kababayans in distress because of this pandemic. This might encourage other people who have skills and resources to use in helping the needy. This act no matter how big or small, will make a big impact to other peoples lives,” said Banilao.
Sincere gesture of generosity
AI Robotics Engineer Lilac Hosalla Schonberg is also currently preparing her resources to provide for around 50 people as she witnessed several of her fellow expats who have unfortunately lost their jobs.
“I realized that a lot of people specially our kabayans have lost their jobs, and just wanted to help in my own little way. I will continue giving dry good pax for the next more weeks. They may contact my assistant: Marriane Malonzo,” said Schonberg.
Apart from this, she also helps parents of the homeschool that her husband owns by providing them with reduced tuition fees as she values the continued education of their students. “I counter signed and helped few expat parents who lost their jobs, and/or were sent to forced leave by reducing tuition fees of their children, and if there are still parents who are in need, I will continue to counter sign the fees of their children, as it hurts to see kids compromise their education due to the crisis brought about by COVID-19,” said Schonberg.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved