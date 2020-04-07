‘Tulong mula sa puso’: Filipinos supporting fellow Filipinos, expats in UAE amid COVID-19 spread

Several Filipinos in Abu Dhabi heeded the call of their fellow Filipinos and other expats who have been struggling with coping with the changes and challenges brought about by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Filipino Times rounded up some of the many kindhearted Filipinos reaching out to those who need it most here in the UAE:

Bridging givers to the needy

With a heart that’s set out to help and her compassion for fellow Filipinos and other expats in distress, Jennifer Paredes not only rounded up what she can give from her own resources, she also sought the help of others who can provide in-kind assistance for those in need.

“We are all affected by this crisis, but thankfully we can still provide for our own needs. However, not everyone is as fortunate – which is why apart from my own resources, I encouraged other kababayans as well to share whatever they can give to reach out to those who are really in need and affected by the impact of COVID-19,” said Paredes.

As of this writing, Paredes has provided help through repacking basic necessities and has given them to over 140 individuals from different nationalities.

“We will continue to do this initiative in the coming days. People in Abu Dhabi who need help may contact me in my Facebook account: Jennifer Pacia Gado,” assures Paredes.

Gina Dillon, admin and creator of the Freecycle Abu Dhabi (Original) Facebook page where many more Filipinos and other expats are turning up to share their blessings, continues to thank all of her fellow expats who chimed in to help others.

“I am so proud of our expat community. Bless everyone who has extended a helping hand to those who are less fortunate. It is definitely an extension of the giving spirit of FreeCycle Abu Dhabi. A sincere and heartfelt thank you to everyone!,” said Dillon.

Finding purpose in aiding others

Irene Padeos-Banilao, an Abu Dhabi-based receptionist working for over 11 years in the country, has provided over a dozen packages to fellow Filipinos from her own pocket as she sought to help those who don’t have food on their plate at the moment.

“There is this feeling inside me that when I extend help, it provides food for my soul. I feel like I have am on the right path and doing my true purpose in my lifetime. Packages we have given include necessities like Rice, oates, Milk, coffee, tea, biscuit, corner beef, noodles, soap, and toothpaste,” shares Banilao.

She also said several of her friends decided to join her cause, pooled their resources together and shopped to repack more items to benefit more individuals. “As long as we have resources, we will continue to help those kababayans in distress because of this pandemic. This might encourage other people who have skills and resources to use in helping the needy. This act no matter how big or small, will make a big impact to other peoples lives,” said Banilao.

Sincere gesture of generosity

AI Robotics Engineer Lilac Hosalla Schonberg is also currently preparing her resources to provide for around 50 people as she witnessed several of her fellow expats who have unfortunately lost their jobs.

“I realized that a lot of people specially our kabayans have lost their jobs, and just wanted to help in my own little way. I will continue giving dry good pax for the next more weeks. They may contact my assistant: Marriane Malonzo,” said Schonberg.

Apart from this, she also helps parents of the homeschool that her husband owns by providing them with reduced tuition fees as she values the continued education of their students. “I counter signed and helped few expat parents who lost their jobs, and/or were sent to forced leave by reducing tuition fees of their children, and if there are still parents who are in need, I will continue to counter sign the fees of their children, as it hurts to see kids compromise their education due to the crisis brought about by COVID-19,” said Schonberg.