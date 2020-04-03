Sunday, April 5, 2020

Apr 03 20, 11:02 pm

Authorities arrest pastor for holding service with 500 people 

Apr 05 2020

A pastor in Cagayan De Oro City was arrested after conducting a worship service attended by at least 500 church members on Sunday.  Pastor Allan Caslam was arrested for violating the ban on mass gathering due to the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 threat.  Captain...

Filipino nurse dies in UK while taking care of COVID-19 patients

Apr 05 2020

A 24-year-old Filipino nurse in the United Kingdom has died after getting sick while taking care of patients who are positive for coronavirus disease or COVID-19.  John Alagos became ill and died on Friday after working at Watford General Hospital in Hertfordshire....

Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services

Apr 05 2020

Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services   Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it will suspend all inter-city bus services to other emirates starting April 5 until further notice.   In its Twitter post, RTA stated that bus travels...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Dubai resident wins luxury apartment worth Dhs1.4 million in amusement park’s raffle

by | Feature

Apr. 03, 20 | 11:02 pm

Photo credit: Screenshot from the raffle video of Global Village
A resident in Dubai got the shock of his life when he got a call telling him he won a premiere apartment worth Dhs1.4 million.
Global Village, one of the world’s leading amusement parks, recently held a raffle draw for its largest ever promotion in collaboration with investment holding company Dubai Holding—where they picked resident Fayez Awadeh as the lucky winner of a premiere apartment at Manazel Al Khor in Dubai Wharf, Jaddaf Waterfront.
The promo was opened to the guests who purchased an entry ticket to Global Village or through every Dhs100 loaded in their rechargeable Wonder Pass card—which allows them to access their favorite sports at the park with just a tap.
The raffle draw was held in Global Village’s main stage, wherein they called Awadeh on the spot to tell him that he won the promo.
“Is this for real or is this April Fools’ Day? said Awadeh in disbelief. “My wife is in shock and now not able to say anything. I can even see her tears now. I never expected this to happen. I don’t know what to say. This is great news. Thank you so much!”
The winner added that Global Village is his favorite place, and that he and his family have a lot of happy memories in the park.
‘Global Village is an amazing place. I have loved it since I was a child, and I have been in this country for 30 years. I have a lot of happy memories there, myself and my kids as well,  he said.

Jobs

Latest News

Authorities arrest pastor for holding service with 500 people 

Authorities arrest pastor for holding service with 500 people 

Apr 5, 2020

A pastor in Cagayan De Oro City was arrested after conducting a worship service attended by at least 500 church members on Sunday.  Pastor Allan Caslam was arrested for violating the ban on mass gathering due to the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 threat.  Captain...

Filipino nurse dies in UK while taking care of COVID-19 patients

Filipino nurse dies in UK while taking care of COVID-19 patients

Apr 5, 2020

A 24-year-old Filipino nurse in the United Kingdom has died after getting sick while taking care of patients who are positive for coronavirus disease or COVID-19.  John Alagos became ill and died on Friday after working at Watford General Hospital in Hertfordshire....

Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services

Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services

Apr 5, 2020

Dubai’s RTA suspends inter-city bus services   Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it will suspend all inter-city bus services to other emirates starting April 5 until further notice.   In its Twitter post, RTA stated that bus travels...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Feature
‘Umagang Kay Ganda’: Manila hospital employees serenade COVID-19 survivors
Published On  April 2, 2020
LOOK: Pinoy farmer leaves fruit, veggies to street kids
Published On  April 2, 2020
No significant improvement in the environment with COVID-19 pandemic—UN agency
Published On  April 2, 2020
Close