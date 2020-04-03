Dubai resident wins luxury apartment worth Dhs1.4 million in amusement park’s raffle

Photo credit: Screenshot from the raffle video of Global Village

A resident in Dubai got the shock of his life when he got a call telling him he won a premiere apartment worth Dhs1.4 million.

Global Village, one of the world’s leading amusement parks, recently held a raffle draw for its largest ever promotion in collaboration with investment holding company Dubai Holding—where they picked resident Fayez Awadeh as the lucky winner of a premiere apartment at Manazel Al Khor in Dubai Wharf, Jaddaf Waterfront.

The promo was opened to the guests who purchased an entry ticket to Global Village or through every Dhs100 loaded in their rechargeable Wonder Pass card—which allows them to access their favorite sports at the park with just a tap.

The raffle draw was held in Global Village’s main stage, wherein they called Awadeh on the spot to tell him that he won the promo.

“Is this for real or is this April Fools’ Day ? ” said Awadeh in disbelief. “My wife is in shock and now not able to say anything. I can even see her tears now. I never expected this to happen. I don’t know what to say. This is great news. Thank you so much!”

The winner added that Global Village is his favorite place, and that he and his family have a lot of happy memories in the park.