WATCH: UAE’s ‘National Disinfection Program’ in action

UAE continues to protect the health of its citizens as it shares how frontline health and safety units clean up UAE’s roads and streets for the country’s ‘National Disinfection Programme’

The short clip released by the Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Media Office shows their skillful use of drone technology to sanitize roads, along with fleets of sanitation trucks and personel fully clad in personal protective equipment.

UAE’s ongoing National Disinfection Programme halts all public transportation from 8:00 pm to 6:00 pm as the entire country undergoes a daily sterilisation drive expected to last until April 5, subject to review and possible extension.

The public will only be allowed to go out for the following reasons:

– Getting medical aid

– Purchasing medicine

– Purchasing food supplies

Authorities assure the public that all modes of transport will operate normally during the daytime.

Watch the video here: