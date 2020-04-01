WATCH: UAE’s ‘National Disinfection Program’ in action

It would take two to three months for the Philippines to flatten the curve of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, according to a Filipino scientist. Dr. Darwin Bandoy Assistant Professor of the University of California, Davis, told ABS-CBN News that...
Condom shortage looms in China, Malaysia
Since China and Malaysia implemented government-imposed lockdowns due to COVID-19 pandemic, a global shortage of condom looms in the future. The condom shortage may threaten decade-long humanitarian efforts to spread another kind of virus — the HIV. Reuters reported...
PH gov’t eyes COVID-19 mass testing on April 14
Chief Implementer of the government’s response on the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 crisis General Carlito Galvez revealed that the government may soon conduct mass testing for COVID-19. In a media briefing on Thursday, Galvez said that they are planning to test...
Spain’s COVID-19 death toll breaches 10,000
The death toll because of coronavirus in Spain has surpassed the 10,000-mark, data from the coronavirus resource center of Johns Hopkins University shows. Spain’s health ministry recorded Wednesday (local time) 950 cases in 24 hours, raising the death toll to 10,003 A...
UAE continues to protect the health of its citizens as it shares how frontline health and safety units clean up UAE’s roads and streets for the country’s ‘National Disinfection Programme’
The short clip released by the Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Media Office shows their skillful use of drone technology to sanitize roads, along with fleets of sanitation trucks and personel fully clad in personal protective equipment.
UAE’s ongoing National Disinfection Programme halts all public transportation from 8:00 pm to 6:00 pm as the entire country undergoes a daily sterilisation drive expected to last until April 5, subject to review and possible extension.
The public will only be allowed to go out for the following reasons:
– Getting medical aid
– Purchasing medicine
– Purchasing food supplies
Authorities assure the public that all modes of transport will operate normally during the daytime.
Watch the video here:
Accomodation option available in the market.
