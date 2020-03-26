The Filipino Times launches e-Newspaper, Telegram group

The Filipino Times has officially launched two new online platforms in the publication’s headstrong commitment to deliver the news and latest updates for Filipinos across the world.

The Filipino Times e-Newspaper is the digitized, compact, downloadable, and user-friendly version that allows readers to check the top trending news of the week within a format the directly resembles its print edition. The e-Newspaper was launched with the publication’s efforts to adapt to the current scenarios and continuous drive to connect and engage with more Filipinos.

Furthermore, the print version of The Filipino Times continues to circulate at selected supermarkets in the country along with its subscriptions.

In addition, The Filipino Times has also introduced its Telegram group dedicated to bringing the latest news about COVID-19 directly to a growing number of subscribers in the Middle East

“The Filipino Times has launched these proactive measures for the Filipino community here in the UAE to stay abreast of the most up-to-date information of stories that concern their day-to-day lives, essentially linking them to official announcements and news from the UAE, the Philippines, and around the world,” said The Filipino Times General Manager Vince Ang.

Filipinos interested to join the aforementioned platforms can check out the following channels:

e-Newspaper: https://filipinotimes.net/enewspaper/

Telegram: The Filipino Times

The Filipino Times is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE. It has a weekly print run of 60,000 copies with 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 3 million visitors to its website every month and an engaging e-newsletter sent to its subscribers every day.