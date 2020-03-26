The Filipino Times launches e-Newspaper, Telegram group

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation decided to reduce the attendance of workers in the private sector establishments in the UAE to the minimum necessary for the conduct of work, so that the percentage of workers whose work requires being in the workplace...
INFOGRAPHICS: What you should know about the ‘National Disinfection Programme’
In light of the upcoming three-day 'National Disinfection Programme' Dubai Police has issued a reminder to the public about what to expect during the three-day sterilization drive. #UAE launches 'National Disinfection Programme' during the weekend #StayHome...
Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1
The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in...
Dubai Police alerts residents with SMS message on restrictions on public movement, transport
Residents across Dubai received a national alert around 5:30 pm from the Dubai Police, advising them of the upcoming 'National Disinfection Programme' set to take place this evening, March 26. The message, that reads in Arabic and English, stated that all public modes...
