Friday, March 27, 2020

Mar 26 20, 6:15 pm

Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1

Mar 26 2020

The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.    The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in...

Share41
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
41 Shares

The Filipino Times launches e-Newspaper, Telegram group

by | Feature

Mar. 26, 20 | 6:15 pm

The Filipino Times has officially launched two new online platforms in the publication’s headstrong commitment to deliver the news and latest updates for Filipinos across the world.

The Filipino Times e-Newspaper is the digitized, compact, downloadable, and user-friendly version that allows readers to check the top trending news of the week within a format the directly resembles its print edition. The e-Newspaper was launched with the publication’s efforts to adapt to the current scenarios and continuous drive to connect and engage with more Filipinos.

Furthermore, the print version of The Filipino Times continues to circulate at selected supermarkets in the country along with its subscriptions.

In addition, The Filipino Times has also introduced its Telegram group dedicated to bringing the latest news about COVID-19 directly to a growing number of subscribers in the Middle East

“The Filipino Times has launched these proactive measures for the Filipino community here in the UAE to stay abreast of the most up-to-date information of stories that concern their day-to-day lives, essentially linking them to official announcements and news from the UAE, the Philippines, and around the world,” said The Filipino Times General Manager Vince Ang.

Filipinos interested to join the aforementioned platforms can check out the following channels:

e-Newspaper: https://filipinotimes.net/enewspaper/
Telegram: The Filipino Times

The Filipino Times is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE. It has a weekly print run of 60,000 copies with 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 3 million visitors to its website every month and an engaging e-newsletter sent to its subscribers every day.

Jobs

Latest News

The Filipino Times launches e-Newspaper, Telegram group

The Filipino Times launches e-Newspaper, Telegram group

Mar 26, 2020

The Filipino Times has officially launched two new online platforms in the publication's headstrong commitment to deliver the news and latest updates for Filipinos across the world. The Filipino Times e-Newspaper is the digitized, compact, downloadable, and...

Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1

Manila International Airport to move all flights to Terminal 1

Mar 26, 2020

The Manila International Airport Authority or MIAA will be moving all flights to and from Manila to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.    The move is to reduce airport operations brought by the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic, The change in...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in Feature
Spreading fake news about COVID-19 in UAE can land you in jail – UAE Attorney-General
Published On  March 26, 2020
Working from Home and COVID-19: What Employers and Employees Should Know
Published On  March 26, 2020
UAE allows free videoconferencing apps
Published On  March 26, 2020
Close