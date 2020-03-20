Steve Harvey on COVID-19 pandemic: Right now, UAE is the safest place on Earth

Spanish authorities announced Friday they would turn a conference center in Madrid into a military hospital that will cater coronavirus patients as cases surges to 21,571, Reuters reported. Spain recorded 262 fatalities, its single worst-day death toll lifting the...
HK gov’t relaxes visa policy for domestic workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Hong Kong government announced that they will be more flexible in foreign domestic workers’ applications for an extension of their stay as visitors due to the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 threat. Under Hong Kong laws, once their contracts are finished,...
WHO: COVID-19 can kill young people
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned young people that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could also affect their population. The WHO added that young people should avoid mingling with other people and spreading the disease. The virus has now infected over...
Health workers at high risk of contracting COVID-19 in Italy
As Italy scrambles to stem the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), figures show that health workers who are in the frontline is at enormous are facing a high risk of getting infected by the virus. According to a study published on Wednesday by Gruppo...
Actor and host Steve Harvey believe that the safest country in the world during the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 outbreak is the UAE.
Steve Harvey made the remark on his radio program, The Steve Harvey Morning Show.
“According to stats I’m reading, the safest place on Earth right now in terms of large countries is the UAE,” Harvey said.
The radio host commended the country’s testing and proactive response to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“They conducted more coronavirus testing, they have the lowest death rate and lowest infection. They jumped on this thing right away. It has a lot of to do with leadership over there because they love they are serious; they love their people and they do everything to protect and keep their people safe,” he elaborated.
Harvey lamented that the US leadership will follow UAE’s example on tackling the crisis.
“If only our leadership have jumped on this than calling it a hoax instead of having it to pass the bill and all of this,” he said.
