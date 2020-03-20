Saturday, March 21, 2020

Mar 20 20, 5:02 pm

Spain to convert conference hall into hospital as cases top 21,000

Mar 21 2020

Spanish authorities announced Friday they would turn a conference center in Madrid into a military hospital that will cater coronavirus patients as cases surges to 21,571, Reuters reported. Spain recorded 262 fatalities, its single worst-day death toll lifting the...

WHO: COVID-19 can kill young people

Mar 21 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned young people that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could also affect their population. The WHO added that young people should avoid mingling with other people and spreading the disease.  The virus has now infected over...

Health workers at high risk of contracting COVID-19 in Italy

Mar 21 2020

As Italy scrambles to stem the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), figures show that health workers who are in the frontline is at enormous are facing a high risk of getting infected by the virus. According to a study published on Wednesday by Gruppo...

Steve Harvey on COVID-19 pandemic: Right now, UAE is the safest place on Earth

by | Feature

Mar. 20, 20 | 5:02 pm

Actor and host Steve Harvey believe that the safest country in the world during the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 outbreak is the UAE.

Steve Harvey made the remark on his radio program, The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

“According to stats I’m reading, the safest place on Earth right now in terms of large countries is the UAE,” Harvey said.

The radio host commended the country’s testing and proactive response to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“They conducted more coronavirus testing, they have the lowest death rate and lowest infection. They jumped on this thing right away. It has a lot of to do with leadership over there because they love they are serious; they love their people and they do everything to protect and keep their people safe,” he elaborated.

Harvey lamented that the US leadership will follow UAE’s example on tackling the crisis.

“If only our leadership have jumped on this than calling it a hoax instead of having it to pass the bill and all of this,” he said.

Proud Mama: Coney Reyes happy for son Vico Sotto’s work in Pasig 

Proud Mama: Coney Reyes happy for son Vico Sotto’s work in Pasig 

Mar 21, 2020

Actress Coney Reyes couldn’t help but be proud of her son Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, who became a trending topic on social media over his actions against coronavirus disease or COVID-19.  In an Instagram post, the actress shared a clip of Vico interacting with a...

