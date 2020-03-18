Enjoy flavors from Britain at LuLu’s Weekly Price Buster: ‘Great British Week’

(WAM) -- The UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has said that individuals and bodies that violate imposed bans and restrictions by relevant authorities to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, will be punished under the law. Under this framework,...
NCEMA flatly denies rumours surrounding spraying of pesticides in UAE
(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, has denied all allegations and rumours spread via social networking sites surrounding the spraying of pesticides in UAE skies as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19. In a...
BREAKING: UAE temporarily suspends visas on arrival amid COVID-19 developments
(WAM) -- The UAE has announced a temporary suspension on issuing visas upon arrival for holders of exempted passports, effective 01:00 (UAE local time) on Thursday, the 19th of March, 2020, as part of the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the country to...
Alliance Global Group to donate 1M liters of alcohol to hospitals, frontliners
Andrew Tan-led Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI) is donating one million liters of disinfectant alcohol to the government to help on its fight against the coronavirus disease or COVID-19. In a statement, AGI said around 850,000 liters of 96 percent ethyl alcohol will...
Filipinos who have yet to taste the delicious assortment of food coming all the way from Britain and Northern Ireland can now take advantage of the huge discounts that LuLu is offering on selected items for their ‘Weekly Price Busters’.
LuLu’s ‘Great British Week’ promo features flavors mainly from Britain and Northern Ireland which is ongoing until March 28 and valid across all Hypermarkets across the UAE.
LuLu has prepared over 2,500 products for the food festival to offer its valued shoppers, from cheeses to organic and healthy range, fruits and vegetables, dairies, sweet delicacies, and much more, highlighting the diverse range of choices that truly offer an authentic British shopping experience at your fingertips.
In addition, LuLu also offers ready-made English classics dishes in their hot food section, that instantly fulfils the cravings of their shoppers for freshly made dishes.
The offer is valid until the said date, or until stocks last. Emirates NBD LuLu 247 Mastercard Credit Card holders may also enjoy up to 7% back during the promotion. Purchase limits may also apply.
With 188 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has been continuously exerting its greatest efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. With the excellent combination of high-quality offerings and organised logistics system, LuLu remains to be the favourite shopping destination in the UAE when it comes to a broader selection of international products.
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
