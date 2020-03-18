Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Mar 18 20, 4:57 pm

NCEMA flatly denies rumours surrounding spraying of pesticides in UAE

Mar 18 2020

(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, has denied all allegations and rumours spread via social networking sites surrounding the spraying of pesticides in UAE skies as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19. In a...

Enjoy flavors from Britain at LuLu’s Weekly Price Buster: ‘Great British Week’

by | Feature

Mar. 18, 20 | 4:57 pm

Filipinos who have yet to taste the delicious assortment of food coming all the way from Britain and Northern Ireland can now take advantage of the huge discounts that LuLu is offering on selected items for their ‘Weekly Price Busters’.

LuLu’s ‘Great British Week’ promo features flavors mainly from Britain and Northern Ireland which is ongoing until March 28 and valid across all Hypermarkets across the UAE.

LuLu has prepared over 2,500 products for the food festival to offer its valued shoppers, from cheeses to organic and healthy range, fruits and vegetables, dairies, sweet delicacies, and much more, highlighting the diverse range of choices that truly offer an authentic British shopping experience at your fingertips.

In addition, LuLu also offers ready-made English classics dishes in their hot food section, that instantly fulfils the cravings of their shoppers for freshly made dishes.

The offer is valid until the said date, or until stocks last. Emirates NBD LuLu 247 Mastercard Credit Card holders may also enjoy up to 7% back during the promotion. Purchase limits may also apply.

With 188 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has been continuously exerting its greatest efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. With the excellent combination of high-quality offerings and organised logistics system, LuLu remains to be the favourite shopping destination in the UAE when it comes to a broader selection of international products.

Latest News

DOH debunks claims that bananas can keep you safe from COVID-19

DOH debunks claims that bananas can keep you safe from COVID-19

Mar 18, 2020

The Department of Health has denied claims that eating bananas can protect you from the coronavirus disease pandemic. Health spokesperson Ma. Rosario Vergeire on Wednesday said there is no science to back this up. “Ang saging, sinasabi nila it can help prevent...

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close