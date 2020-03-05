March towards millions: How FRONTROW empowers OFWs reach their dreams

(WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced a new Coronavirus, COVID19, case on Thursday. The latest case, a 17-year old male Emirati student, who had no symptoms. The Ministry confirmed that he is currently receiving medical care and his condition...
One of the popular videos as of late among OFWs was that of a man from Saudi Arabia mimicking a teacher, as he teaches his students the spelling of the word “Sahod” (salary) and reading it as “Napadala na” (already remitted/sent back home to Philippines).
While amusing and very relatable, the video also paints a troubling story for many OFWs who live paycheck to paycheck, which is why several Filipinos have begun becoming more conscious of their financial decisions and have thought of new ways to earn money, one of which is through FRONTROW.
FRONTROW UAE is a proud member of the Direct Selling Association in the UAE (DSA UAE) and strictly follows DSA-UAE’s Code of Practice. Frontrow is committed in elevating the image of the direct selling industry and implements a high level of business ethics, standards, and best practices amongst its independent distributors.
Ethical, governed selling in UAE
In the previous editions of The Filipino Times, many FRONTROW members have already shared their stories of successes. And contrary to what most believe that they are overnight millionaires, the millions of pesos that these OFWs have earned from FRONTROW are fruits of many months to years of hard work, perseverance and their drive not just to help themselves earn, but more importantly to help fellow OFWs reach their goals and dreams as well, all in legal methods as the DSA UAE closely monitors and scrutinizes the management and distributors of the company.
Furthermore, the management behind FRONTROW Middle East also does not tolerate any unethical behaviours for any of their co-distributors, which is why the company has set a code of conduct and standards in line with their strict compliance with the DSA UAE.
Forming the millionaire mindset
Frontrow is a direct selling company, established in the Philippines back in 2009. For over a decade, Frontrow has become a life-changer to its thousands of distributors both in the Philippines and abroad. In the Middle East, Frontrow has over 25,000 members who exclusively enjoy the benefits of getting up to 50% discount on its multi-awarded health and beauty products, eligibility for tour incentives, access to personality development and business skills trainings, and having the opportunity to supplement their income by participating in Frontrow’s amazing business platform.
In a span of 5 years, Frontrow Middle East has produced 24 self-made millionaires, mostly are now doing their Frontrow business full time and some have already returned to their families in the Philippines for good.
Hailed as Hall of Famer for The Most Trusted Multi-Level Marketing Company in the Philippines, Best Global Company in Asia and OFW Company of the Year – FRONTROW is grateful for these recognitions and will continue to innovate and expand its operations to serve its growing number of independent distributors globally and continue its purpose of being an instrument in changing people’s lives. In photos are just some of Frontrow’s independent distributors who are now earning extra by doing the business and now on their way on becoming a successful Frontrow entrepreneur.
