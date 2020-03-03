Homeless man on viral post gets hired by a UAE royal

A homeless man whose photo went viral on social media gets hired by a UAE royal family.

American-Emirati author Dedra Stevenson took a picture of the young man and wrote an emotional post about him on Facebook, Khaleej Times reported.

According to Stevenson, she had spotted the young man identified as Ezzat Anwar, a 29-year-old Egyptian national, outside a coffee shop along Sharjah Beach Road.

“He’s from Egypt, on a visit visa, and he’s tried so hard to find a job in UAE,” Stevenson said in her post.

Stevenson’s pleas were heard after an Umm Al Quwain royal offered a job for the young man.

Anwar said he was thankful to His Highness Sheikh Abdulla bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain and vowed to be a responsible, reliable and honest servant in majlis of Umm Al Quwain palace.

“I have not met him yet, but I am so happy and satisfied and cannot find enough words to thank everyone who offered help, particularly the royal family here,” the author said.

Anwar was also thankful to Stevenson whom he referred as a ‘kind savior’.

“I did not expect, think, or even want her or anyone to write about me. But this is what might happen when a miraculous hand reaches out. My mobile did not stop ringing all day from people offering their help,” he said.

“Praise be to Allah, I feel secured, and there is nothing to worry about anymore,” he added.