Homeless man on viral post gets hired by a UAE royal

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Pope Francis, who recently cancelled services and Church events including a Lent retreat, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni refused to comment on the report. The...
Ex-Mayor Herbert Bautista, officials face graft cases in Ombudsman
Officials from the Quezon City government have filed graft complaints agains former mayor Herbert Bautista and other officials for their alleged involvement in a multi-million solar power project. The complaint said that Bautista signed the Php25 million peso request...
UAE Cabinet reviews procedures, plans to prevent COVID-19 spread
(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet today and was briefed on the latest developments and preventive measures taken by all concerned national authorities to...
Trump says it’s still ‘safe’ to hold campaign amid COVID-19
United States President Donald Trump insisted that it’s still safe to continue on his campaign, and his supporters won’t be at risk amid the coronavirus disease. “I think it’s very safe, to continue holding frequent rallies across the country,” Trump said. “You could...
A homeless man whose photo went viral on social media gets hired by a UAE royal family.
American-Emirati author Dedra Stevenson took a picture of the young man and wrote an emotional post about him on Facebook, Khaleej Times reported.
According to Stevenson, she had spotted the young man identified as Ezzat Anwar, a 29-year-old Egyptian national, outside a coffee shop along Sharjah Beach Road.
“He’s from Egypt, on a visit visa, and he’s tried so hard to find a job in UAE,” Stevenson said in her post.
Stevenson’s pleas were heard after an Umm Al Quwain royal offered a job for the young man.
Anwar said he was thankful to His Highness Sheikh Abdulla bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain and vowed to be a responsible, reliable and honest servant in majlis of Umm Al Quwain palace.
“I have not met him yet, but I am so happy and satisfied and cannot find enough words to thank everyone who offered help, particularly the royal family here,” the author said.
Anwar was also thankful to Stevenson whom he referred as a ‘kind savior’.
“I did not expect, think, or even want her or anyone to write about me. But this is what might happen when a miraculous hand reaches out. My mobile did not stop ringing all day from people offering their help,” he said.
“Praise be to Allah, I feel secured, and there is nothing to worry about anymore,” he added.
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
