‘Lipat na o Kapit pa?’ All you need to know about changing careers in UAE

Will you stay or will you switch? These two options probably ring in your head. But let’s guess. You’re looking for new work opportunities, however, you’re wary of the possible labor ban. It’s time to take note what exactly the grounds are to avoid confusion. Being misinformed and having lack of knowledge can make one vulnerable to empty threats. The Filipino Times takes you through the UAE labor law.

Flor, not her real name, is a homecare nurse working in Abu Dhabi for the past three years. She said she has long wanted to look for a new job with a good management and can provide decent number of working hours.

“Ang una ko hinahanap ngayon ay ‘yong mayroong magandang management. Hindi naman sa pangit ang trabaho ko dito, pero minsan ramdam ko overworked na ako, lalo na pag tuloy tuloy ang 48 hours na duty ko sa pasyente,” she said.

She added that she has nothing against her employer, and that she actually cares about her patient. However, Flor said the physical stress is taking a toll on her.

“‘Yong sweldo at overtime na kinikita namin, tinitiis na lang namin para mas malaki maipadala sa pamilya. Pero ang hindi nila alam, umaabot na sa mga panahon na kami mismong mga nurse, nagkakasakit na sa sobrang pagod,” said Flor.

Flor said that she even thought of quitting when the work is putting her under a lot of stress, especially that she is not fully familiar with the labor law.

Flor is just one of those who are thinking twice about exploring other options and new opportunities.

Those who do realize that they must jump ship usually do so at the start of every year.

But if you’re looking for a new job, of course, you have to search for a company that assures history won’t repeat itself—that is, you’ll get a better working experience.

Interviews with human resources (HR) experts in the UAE have revealed that many Filipinos look into a number of factors as to why they leave their current workplace.

Environment

Filipinos are known for their resilience at work but there are a few that may already feel like their current environment isn’t suited for them and they begin losing that drive and passion to work.

“Baka stressful na masyado ang uri ng trabaho—maaaring dahil ito sa supervisor, manager, o co-worker, na nagiging dahilan para ma-disengage ang isang empleyado sa trabaho,” said Peteromy Dominic Palacio, a senior HR officer working for over 12 years in the UAE.

Growth

Another factor among Filipinos is recognition and career advancement. HRs told TFT that they feel undervalued if the work begins to become a routine. “Nagiging stagnant na ang karamihan sa atin sa trabaho at hindi sila nabibigyan ng recognition and promotion kaya sumasagi na sa isip nilang lumipat na para magkaroon ng bagong experience,” adds Palacio.

Salary

It’s no secret that many Filipinos head towards other countries to earn significantly more. This also holds true for those who are already abroad. If they find another work that can offer bigger compensation and better benefits, they are more likely to take it.

Removing the “Kahit anong position lang po ma’am/sir” stigma

HR experts advise Filipinos to know their value and what they bring to the table as many companies are more skills oriented. Thus, this means that employers look beyond educational attainment, and even experience.

“Companies must see that you will be a “value” for its growth and not just a routinary worker. Companies are looking for “achievers” who can drive more than being just mediocre,” said Jose Koska, a Senior Specialist Talent Acquisition and Acting Section Head working for over 13 years in the country.

In addition, Jay-Mar Ismael, PHRi, CHRM, CHRP—who has been working as a Head of Recruitment for over 11 years in the UAE—said that once you pinpoint your skillset, you must also be confident and know exactly what career you’ll be thrusting yourself towards.

“Hindi pwede ang sagot na ‘Kahit anong position lang po sir.’ You should know your skillset when asked what position you’re looking for, or your target job,” said Ismael.

He added that to be competitive means you have edge and can offer more, a reason why we need to assert ourselves when we’re looking for new work as unlike in the Philippines, we are competing with many nationalities here in the UAE.

Many Filipinos in the country are known to hold on to the concept of “pagtitiis” (patience), and it’s most often for one reason—providing for their families.

“Naghahanap-hanap ako ng bagong trabaho, pero hindi ko kayang pakawalan ang trabaho ko ngayon kasi kailangan ako ng pamilya ko. Ako ang breadwinner sa amin kaya lahat naka asa sa akin, shares Flor. “Iniisip ko pa din ang kapakanan ng naiwan kong pamilya sa Pilipinas na umaasa sa akin. Hindi ako pwedeng mawalan ng trabaho dahil sa akin nakasalalay ang kanilang kinabukasan.