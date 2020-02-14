LOOK: Ethel Booba gives birth to first child

It’s a double celebration for comedianne Ethel Booba as she gave birth to her first child this Valentine’s Day, February 14.

READ MORE: Robin says sorry to wife Mariel, celebs over comments on ABS-CBN shutdown

“Welcome to this world Little Booba. Charot!” she said on her Twitter account.

Welcome to this world Little Booba. Charot! pic.twitter.com/MhWXb1YoMz — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) February 14, 2020



The comedienne also shared a video of her while preparing for delivery.

Ethel announced her pregnancy last November.

“Ano ba ‘yan, naiiyak ako. I’m happy for the gift of life. Double celebration. Double congratulations to me,” Ethel said in an interview last year shortly after she won ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’.

“Oo siyempre ito na nga. Six months. Kaya nahihirapan akong kumanta, parang lalabas ang bahay-bata ko…

“Pasensiya na, hindi ako makabuga, ang sakit talaga ng puson ko,”

she added.