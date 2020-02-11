Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Enjoy WeMart’s affordable deals from the heart this Valentine’s Day

The season of love brings many romantic sceneries and opportunities to express your love for your special someone and your family – but that doesn’t mean you have to spend a lot of money. Shopping at WeMart this Valentine’s season provides an array of selections...

Abu Dhabi to host first-ever Special Olympics UAE Games in March

(WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE announced that Abu Dhabi will host the first-ever Special Olympics UAE Games from 19th-22nd March, this year. The announcement was made by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Special Olympics UAE...

Asian man on trial for stealing devices on his first day at work

The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court has rescheduled the case of an Asian man who stole computer devices on his first day at work. The hearing was set anew on February 17. Court records showed that the company informed the authorities that their employee, who works as...

‘Kiss of deportation’: Don’t be too affectionate with your partner in UAE this V-Day

by | Feature

Feb. 11, 20 | 3:48 pm

Public health officials in the Philippines have warned couples to refrain from doing ‘beso-beso’ and holding hands this Valentine’s Day as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus.

In the UAE, these forms of public display of affection in whatever occasion like Valentine’s Day are frowned upon since time immemorial. This is why it is not an excuse to be overly affectionate in public.

James and Mayla, not their real names, were subtly fondling each other by the beach in Dubai three years ago. It was already dark, and they thought that no one could notice them. So, they kissed and hugged each other. It did not cross their minds that PDA is not tolerated in the UAE.

But some men doing the rounds at the beach, apparently operatives of the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), suddenly apprehended them.

The two were not married in the first place and so the decision of the court was swift. They were both handed down one month in prison each followed by deportation.

With its magnificent landscape, many foreigners fall in love with the beauty of the UAE. Although it’s a poetic and romantic place for couples, PDA is not allowed here.

Holding hands, kissing, and other forms of display of affection when in public places are socially unacceptable and strictly discouraged.

The government of Dubai’s code of conduct specifically states that, “Display of affection among couples – whether married or not – in public places does not fit the local customs and culture.” This code of conduct adds that “holding hands for a married couple is tolerated but kissing and petting are considered an offence to public decency.”

In 2017, another couple was sentenced to one month in jail for hugging and kissing inside a public restroom. A petrol station attendant told his manager about seeing the couple’s actions from the window of the door of the restroom. The manager then alerted the police who immediately arrested the couple.

“Social values in the UAE are very different from other countries,” said advocate Imran Khan. “Many countries don’t permit PDA in public areas in a vulgar manner, but in terms of seriousness, UAE law enforcement is stricter,” he added.

“If PDA is showing affection towards someone, then it should be done in the presence of only that person. After all love isn’t a showoff to other people,” he said.

UAE braces for most sustainable edition of Expo

UAE braces for most sustainable edition of Expo

Feb 12, 2020

(WAM) -- The UAE’s hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai will embody its long-term efforts to create solutions that will help achieve environmental sustainability. The international exhibition will showcase the latest innovations, especially those related to renewable...

Heart talk: Don’t make it complicated

Heart talk: Don’t make it complicated

Feb 12, 2020

Philippine officials and health experts in the UAE advised overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to take good care of their hearts not because February is the season of love, but due to the high number of reported cases of cardiovascular-related deaths. Heart diseases are...

Top “hugot” phrase you always hear on Valentine’s Day

Top “hugot” phrase you always hear on Valentine’s Day

Feb 12, 2020

Valentine’s Day is the most romantic day of the year, but it’s also a season where you’ll hear a lot of people ranting about how exclusive this day could be. You probably have heard one or two of your single friends woofing about this day, uttering words that range...

Single Awareness Day: Why February is also the season for self-love

Single Awareness Day: Why February is also the season for self-love

Feb 12, 2020

For so long, February 14 is a day dedicated only for people who are in a relationship. Valentine’s Day has always been associated with love, cuddly bears, and heart-shaped balloons—all in overwhelming hues of pink and red. It has become so commercialized for couples...

Why Mid-rise, low-rise condominiums are ideal for extended families

Why Mid-rise, low-rise condominiums are ideal for extended families

Feb 12, 2020

When Filipinos think of living in condos, they immediately visualize tall buildings in the middle of an urban setting – or what majority of investors know as high-rise buildings. But not all families fancy high-rise living, especially for those who have their...

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

