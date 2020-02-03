UAE-based Filipina transforms hobby to award-winning memories

Filipinos, despite their busy 9-5s daily, still manage to squeeze in time to prioritize their life outside work. Some of them take advancement courses to level up in their career, others explore the ins and outs of Dubai and travel, and some do a deep dive on a new hobby.

For Rosaline Baylosis, the spark in her interest to do photography began when she attended lectures and workshops about it. From then on she captured each moment of her life especially whenever she travelled.

“I continued learning and taking photos most especially during my travel and always fascinated shooting scapes (landscape, seascape, cityscapes etc.) and portraits of the locals wherever I am going. For me, travelling is discovering that there is something more beyond the usual and I am capturing the moment and its beauty through photography,” shares Baylosis.

Capturing award-winning moments

Baylosis might have just started her stint in photography for a good three years at the moment, but she has made waves across countries including India, Bangladesh and the UAE with her keen eye. Among the competitions where she was hailed as one of the grand winners was the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), Huawei Consumer Business Group entitled ‘Huawei Moments’, and the Samsung Gulf’s #WithGalaxy Photo Contest.

“I was fortunate to win an all-expense paid trip to Iceland and New York, being the only Filipino and lady amongst the awardees when I won at separate events,” beams Baylosis.

As a well-travelled photographer, she now continues to impart her passion through knowledge-sharing sessions with Litrato Group AE, a photography group where she leads photo walks and discussions.

“Aside from going to my day job, I also share my knowledge and help others by co-organizing photography and videography lectures and workshops and at the same time being a photo walk leader of Litrato Group AE which is a circle of Photography enthusiasts who aims to create friendly connections and collaborations with other photographers regardless of skill levels,” said Baylosis.

She hopes that her fellow Filipinos would find their drive to discover a hobby where they can find fulfillment.

“My success habit is not stopping and focusing on your goal. It’s normal for everyone to get tired, discouraged, lost hope, missed the inspirations etc. but one must never stop. As the famous saying goes ‘rest if you must but don’t stop’. Be a person in action, a person who doesn’t want to be stagnant. Whenever you got exhausted, just go back to the goal and answer the question: “why I started?”. Remember the reason why, and everything will be clearer, and one will get pumped back in action,” shares Baylosis.