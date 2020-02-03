UAE-based Filipina transforms hobby to award-winning memories

Filipinos can soon celebrate the annual Chinese traditional Lantern Festival as WeMart will soon be offering free glutinous rice balls and dumplings as part of the festivities! Customers who make a minimum spending of Dh150 just need to present their WeMart membership...
Humid weather to continue in UAE until weekend
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced that humid and possibly foggy weather are to be expected in the UAE until Saturday, Khaleej Times reported. NCM said the wind will be light to moderate, with a speed of 18 to 28 kmph, reaching 42kmph. SEE ALSO: Rainy...
Photo of man escorted out of Dubai Mall not true, says Emaar
Emaar Malls dismissed the photo allegedly showing a man being escorted out of Dubai Mall due to coronavirus. The photo was circulating on different social media platforms, says a report from Khaleej Times. According to the same report quoting an Emaar Malls...
Husband, wife for 65 years die 13 hours apart in the UAE
An Emirati man aged 107 has died in Ras Al Khaimah on February 3, only 13 hours after his 90-year-old wife of six decades passed away. In a report by Khaleej Times, the relatives of the couple said they have been happily married and still in love for over 65 years....
Filipinos, despite their busy 9-5s daily, still manage to squeeze in time to prioritize their life outside work. Some of them take advancement courses to level up in their career, others explore the ins and outs of Dubai and travel, and some do a deep dive on a new hobby.
For Rosaline Baylosis, the spark in her interest to do photography began when she attended lectures and workshops about it. From then on she captured each moment of her life especially whenever she travelled.
“I continued learning and taking photos most especially during my travel and always fascinated shooting scapes (landscape, seascape, cityscapes etc.) and portraits of the locals wherever I am going. For me, travelling is discovering that there is something more beyond the usual and I am capturing the moment and its beauty through photography,” shares Baylosis.
Capturing award-winning moments
Baylosis might have just started her stint in photography for a good three years at the moment, but she has made waves across countries including India, Bangladesh and the UAE with her keen eye. Among the competitions where she was hailed as one of the grand winners was the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), Huawei Consumer Business Group entitled ‘Huawei Moments’, and the Samsung Gulf’s #WithGalaxy Photo Contest.
“I was fortunate to win an all-expense paid trip to Iceland and New York, being the only Filipino and lady amongst the awardees when I won at separate events,” beams Baylosis.
As a well-travelled photographer, she now continues to impart her passion through knowledge-sharing sessions with Litrato Group AE, a photography group where she leads photo walks and discussions.
“Aside from going to my day job, I also share my knowledge and help others by co-organizing photography and videography lectures and workshops and at the same time being a photo walk leader of Litrato Group AE which is a circle of Photography enthusiasts who aims to create friendly connections and collaborations with other photographers regardless of skill levels,” said Baylosis.
She hopes that her fellow Filipinos would find their drive to discover a hobby where they can find fulfillment.
“My success habit is not stopping and focusing on your goal. It’s normal for everyone to get tired, discouraged, lost hope, missed the inspirations etc. but one must never stop. As the famous saying goes ‘rest if you must but don’t stop’. Be a person in action, a person who doesn’t want to be stagnant. Whenever you got exhausted, just go back to the goal and answer the question: “why I started?”. Remember the reason why, and everything will be clearer, and one will get pumped back in action,” shares Baylosis.
