Can superfood fight coronavirus? UAE health practitioners respond

Filipinos can soon celebrate the annual Chinese traditional Lantern Festival as WeMart will soon be offering free glutinous rice balls and dumplings as part of the festivities! Customers who make a minimum spending of Dh150 just need to present their WeMart membership...
Humid weather to continue in UAE until weekend
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced that humid and possibly foggy weather are to be expected in the UAE until Saturday, Khaleej Times reported. NCM said the wind will be light to moderate, with a speed of 18 to 28 kmph, reaching 42kmph. SEE ALSO: Rainy...
Photo of man escorted out of Dubai Mall not true, says Emaar
Emaar Malls dismissed the photo allegedly showing a man being escorted out of Dubai Mall due to coronavirus. The photo was circulating on different social media platforms, says a report from Khaleej Times. According to the same report quoting an Emaar Malls...
Husband, wife for 65 years die 13 hours apart in the UAE
An Emirati man aged 107 has died in Ras Al Khaimah on February 3, only 13 hours after his 90-year-old wife of six decades passed away. In a report by Khaleej Times, the relatives of the couple said they have been happily married and still in love for over 65 years....
Amid various social media posts claiming superfoods like riceberry, broccoli and green tea can counter the 2019 nCoV, health practitioners in the UAE cautioned the public that no specific group of food has been been found to cure the new strain of coronavirus.
While superfoods may help boost the immune system of a person, no studies yet can prove that it can provide cure.
Nonetheless, UAE-based clinical nutritionist Jana Hazim told The Filipino Times that boosting immunity could be an effective way to prevent catching the dreaded virus.
Aside from this, the nutritionist reminded that washing hands regularly is another way to prevent contracting any kind of infection, including 2019-nCoV, which now has infected more than 17,000 people in China, specifically in the city of Wuhan, the ground zero of the outbreak.
“First and foremost, keep your hands clean at all times. Wash them frequently with water and soap or use hand sanitizers,” she said.
Hazim also recommends to follow the four-way step below:
1 Clean: Always wash fruits and vegetables, counters, and utensils.
2 Separate: Keep raw food separately as germs can spread from one food to another.
3 Cook: Cook food with appropriate length of time and temperature to kill pathogens. Never eat raw or undercooked meats.
4 Chill: Put fresh food in the fridge right away and make sure to only use safe and clean water and raw materials.
With the colder weather conditions in the UAE during this time, it’s also called the flu season as in many parts of the world.
When asked about how a person suffering from cold-like symptoms differentiate a regular cold or flu to 2019-nCoV, Dr. Hany Fat’hy Ahmed, Specialist Emergency Medicine at a hospital in Sharjah explained that a common cold or flu should not cause panic to anyone.
“Some people are unreasonably worried because I am being asked about this many times.
“To go straight to the point, people without any travel history to Wuhan or other places with reported cases of 2019-nCoV, or close contact with suspected cases of coronavirus should not be wary,” Dr. Ahmed stressed.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved