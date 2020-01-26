WATCH: Mga Arabong Pasaway shows off their take on “budots” dance

After their take on the viral dance challenge, “Tala”, this group of Pinoy-Emiratis shows off their “budots” dance moves which brought smiles on the faces of the netizens.

Set on different locations in the UAE, the video starts off with two of the four-member group Aj Enoc and Azooz dubbing the intro of the budots dance group from Davao – the Camus Girls.

There was also a part where Khalipoy, one of their members, also dubbed President Rodrigo Duterte while saying, “My God, I hate drugs”.

The three of them together with Eisa danced together while they changed location. One of the locations showed the desert. Other locations shown include the mountainside, the sidewalk, and the background of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Resort.

Facebook user Grei Yham Mimi lauded the four men for their video as it relieves their stress, especially after work.

“Yung pagod na pagod ka pero tawa ka ng tawa.. Pampatanggal stress salamat sa good vibes mga dong. godbless,” she wrote on her comment.

Other comments lauded the group for bringing good vibes from their videos.

Their dance had already gained more than 12,000 reactions and was shared 7,900 times on Facebook.

Watch the video here:

