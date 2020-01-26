Monday, January 27, 2020

Jan 26 20, 8:33 pm

LOOK: Most expensive kingfish sold in Abu Dhabi

by | Feature

Jan. 26, 20 | 8:33 pm

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Rasha Abubaker

Abu Dhabi’s efforts to become one of the world’s top sports tourism destination in 2019 have not stopped, nor has its excellence in hosting international and continental sporting events.

Kingfish sold for Dh200,000 during an auction in Abu Dhabi (Photo credit: WAM)

Abu Dhabi achieved a new record in the sport of fishing, as the Abu Dhabi Grand Fishing Tournament for King Fish and Cobia announced the sale of a kingfish for US$54,000 (approximately Dh200,000), during an auction held at the end of the competition in Abu Dhabi.

The competition was held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, and with the monitoring of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club.

The second edition of the competition saw significant success, highlighted by record figures at a charity auction held yesterday for the fish caught during the competition, whose total proceeds amounted to AED592,000. This money will be donated to the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

READ MORE: UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent donates P500,000 to save Filipina mother, newborn

The winner of the kingfish fishing category was Hamdan Abdullah Al Obaidly, with a fish weighing 30.85 kilogrammes, while in second place was Rashid Al Qubaisi with a fish weighing 29.33 kg. Third place went to Tariq Al Mansouri with a 29.11 kg fish. In the cobia fishing category, first place went to Mohammed Abdullah Al Marzouki with a fish weighing 29.40 kg, second went to Ahmed Hilal Al Dhaheri with a 25.17kg fish, and third went to Badr Saddiq Al Khaja with a fish weighing 24.36 kg.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

