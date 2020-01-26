LOOK: Most expensive kingfish sold in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Health (DOH) announced Monday that they are monitoring two suspected cases of novel coronavirus in Metro Manila. DOH said they are observing the condition of two patients, a 44-year-old patient located in Adventist Medical Center in Pasay City and...
HIV anti-drugs used as treatment plan for novel coronavirus in China
China is using HIV anti-viral drugs as an ad-hoc medicine to treat patients inflicted with the deadly novel coronavirus. According to a Bloomberg report, the National Health Commission of China said a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir is being given to the...
Grammys paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant
The 62nd Grammy Awards on Monday paid tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died along with his daughter and 7 others in a chopper crash. The annual music event turned into a memorial for the Black Mamba. Alicia Keys, who hosted the Grammys, made a...
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s death
Kobe Bryant's fans trooped outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, California to pay tribute to late NBA star. Bryant and his thirteen-year-old daughter died in a chopper crash in Calabasas area, Los Angeles Times reported. Mamba's fans, as well as basketball lovers,...
Abu Dhabi’s efforts to become one of the world’s top sports tourism destination in 2019 have not stopped, nor has its excellence in hosting international and continental sporting events.
Abu Dhabi achieved a new record in the sport of fishing, as the Abu Dhabi Grand Fishing Tournament for King Fish and Cobia announced the sale of a kingfish for US$54,000 (approximately Dh200,000), during an auction held at the end of the competition in Abu Dhabi.
The competition was held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, and with the monitoring of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club.
The second edition of the competition saw significant success, highlighted by record figures at a charity auction held yesterday for the fish caught during the competition, whose total proceeds amounted to AED592,000. This money will be donated to the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.
READ MORE: UAE’s Emirates Red Crescent donates P500,000 to save Filipina mother, newborn
The winner of the kingfish fishing category was Hamdan Abdullah Al Obaidly, with a fish weighing 30.85 kilogrammes, while in second place was Rashid Al Qubaisi with a fish weighing 29.33 kg. Third place went to Tariq Al Mansouri with a 29.11 kg fish. In the cobia fishing category, first place went to Mohammed Abdullah Al Marzouki with a fish weighing 29.40 kg, second went to Ahmed Hilal Al Dhaheri with a 25.17kg fish, and third went to Badr Saddiq Al Khaja with a fish weighing 24.36 kg.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
