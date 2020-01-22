Larger volumes of walk-ins seen at Aeropostale following The Filipino Times Awards win

Photo: Club Apparel, Aeropostale's top officials including Manish Aziz (General Manager) and Mohsin Sheikh (Marketing Manager) receives the 2019 The Filipino Times Preferred Retail Fashion Brand of the Year award from Prime Group CEO Dr. Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi and Irene Corpuz, Head of the IT Security Section at an Abu Dhabi government entity.

When Filipinos shop for their clothes, one of the first few things they consider is the design and style followed by the affordability of the clothing item.

This is why many OFWs in UAE have chosen Aeropostale as the clear winner of the 2019 The Filipino Times Preferred Retail Fashion Brand of the Year as the brand has found the right balance between affordable prices and trendy styles for the masses.

“We were ecstatic when we learned that the public nominated us for this year’s The Filipino Times Awards,” shares Apparel Group Assistant Marketing Manager Vipul Viswanath.

Customer service from the heart

Viswanath then furthered that one of their secrets in attracting new customers and maintaining repeat clients to the stores lies in the experience that they have when they step inside.

“Aeropostale always creates a valuable shopping experience for our customers,” said Viswanath.

He adds that there was a noticeable increase in footfall following the awards: “We noticed larger brand awareness and walk-ins to our Aeropostale stores across the UAE. We thank The Filipino Times Awards and the publication, The Filipino Times, for all

the support.”

Aeropostale stores are strategically placed across the UAE. They are available at the following areas:

Dubai: Mall of the Emirates; IBN Battuta Mall; Burjuman Centre; City Centre Deira; City Centre Mirdif; Al Ghurair Centre

Sharjah: Sahara Centre; City Centre Sharjha

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mall; Al Wahda Mall; Dalma Mall

Al Ain: Al Jimi Mall

Ras Al Khaimah: Naeem Mall

Aeropostale is the premier shopping destination for today’s teenagers offering the latest in fashion and fashion basics at great value. Known for providing quality product and compelling prices, Aeropostale is the go-to store for both moms and teens alike.

Aeropostale is all about ‘fun, happy, active people’. The clothes are bright, colorful and mainly comprise of graphic T’s and shorts – with a touch of fashion thrown in. Year after year, Aeropostale is ranked a favorite brand among teenagers and is consistently featured in national teen, lifestyle and fashion publications.