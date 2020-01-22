Larger volumes of walk-ins seen at Aeropostale following The Filipino Times Awards win

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday said 135 passengers entered the Philippines from Chinese cental city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-Ncov). The passengers entered the country through Royal Air...
#UAEforPhilippines: Philippine Embassy in UAE, Emirates Red Crescent launch campaign for victims of Taal Volcano eruption
The Philippine Embassy in UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent have officially launched their campaign to aid over 200,000 displaced families affected by the Taal volcano eruption. Filipinos in the UAE who have yet to provide aid for victims of the ash fall can now...
Phivolcs: Big Taal Volcano eruption still 30% possible
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that there is still a 30 percent chance for Taal Volcano to have a hazardous explosion. PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum said that experts have arrived with that figure after studying various...
DOH sees no need to quarantine family of coronavirus patient from HK
A health official in the Philippines sees no need to isolate four Chinese tourists who were exposed to a person that tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, in a report by ABS-CBN News, their epidemiology bureau has...
When Filipinos shop for their clothes, one of the first few things they consider is the design and style followed by the affordability of the clothing item.
This is why many OFWs in UAE have chosen Aeropostale as the clear winner of the 2019 The Filipino Times Preferred Retail Fashion Brand of the Year as the brand has found the right balance between affordable prices and trendy styles for the masses.
“We were ecstatic when we learned that the public nominated us for this year’s The Filipino Times Awards,” shares Apparel Group Assistant Marketing Manager Vipul Viswanath.
Customer service from the heart
Viswanath then furthered that one of their secrets in attracting new customers and maintaining repeat clients to the stores lies in the experience that they have when they step inside.
“Aeropostale always creates a valuable shopping experience for our customers,” said Viswanath.
He adds that there was a noticeable increase in footfall following the awards: “We noticed larger brand awareness and walk-ins to our Aeropostale stores across the UAE. We thank The Filipino Times Awards and the publication, The Filipino Times, for all
the support.”
Aeropostale stores are strategically placed across the UAE. They are available at the following areas:
Dubai: Mall of the Emirates; IBN Battuta Mall; Burjuman Centre; City Centre Deira; City Centre Mirdif; Al Ghurair Centre
Sharjah: Sahara Centre; City Centre Sharjha
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mall; Al Wahda Mall; Dalma Mall
Al Ain: Al Jimi Mall
Ras Al Khaimah: Naeem Mall
Aeropostale is the premier shopping destination for today’s teenagers offering the latest in fashion and fashion basics at great value. Known for providing quality product and compelling prices, Aeropostale is the go-to store for both moms and teens alike.
Aeropostale is all about ‘fun, happy, active people’. The clothes are bright, colorful and mainly comprise of graphic T’s and shorts – with a touch of fashion thrown in. Year after year, Aeropostale is ranked a favorite brand among teenagers and is consistently featured in national teen, lifestyle and fashion publications.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
