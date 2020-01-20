Emirati donates over 15 bags of goods; volunteers for ‘Tulong para sa Taal’ donation drive

Filipinos in UAE lauded the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent who will sending a delegation to the Philippines as a response the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed...
PH immigration officials to wear N95 masks amid Wuhan coronavirus threat
The Bureau of Immigration ordered all immigration officers to wear N95 masks as the Health Department probes a suspected novel coronavirus case. In a report on the Philippine Star, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente has instructed immigration officers to wear...
Kuwait allows PH to join probe on slain OFW case
The Kuwaiti government said that it is willing to allow investigators from the Philippines to conduct a joint probe on the death of Filipina domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende. Villavende reportedly died from the hands of her employer according to Kuwaiti's Deputy...
Phivolcs: Taal eruption may occur in any of 47 craters, reiterates total evacuation
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) stressed their warning that it’s not yet safe to return within the 14-kilometer danger zone as imminent hazardous eruption Taal volcano looms. Despite the seemingly weakened activity of Taal volcano,...
An Emirati was among hundreds of volunteers who gave their time repacking and donating essential items for the Taal volcano victims during the recently held ‘Tulong para sa Taal’ donation drive.
Khalid Al Falasi, a 40-year-old Emirati who works in the government of the UAE, has been a regular volunteer helping aid Filipinos in times of disaster and this time he helped fill out one big box of donated items along with 15 bags of goods for the Taal ash fall victims.
“I watched the news and saw that something happened in the Philippines that struck my heart. I felt very sad. I told myself, how can I help these people? They need food, they need something to keep them safe,” shares Al Falasi in an interview with The Filipino Times.
He donated food cans, medicine, used clothes, and other goods during the aid drive spearheaded by the Bayanihan Festival 2019 team at the POLO-OWWA last Saturday, January 18.
Al Falasi hopes that his deeds would ripple towards the kindness of his fellow Emirati brothers and sisters to help distressed Filipinos who have been affected by the calamity: “I want my fellow Emiratis to wake up and give back to these Filipinos who need help.”
The 40-year-old Emirati’s kind-hearted deed was seen days before the pronouncement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces that the UAE will be providing support and assistance to help the Philippines.
“The UAE stands in solidarity with the Philippines in these difficult times and is ready to provide all support and assistance,” said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
Accomodation option available in the market.
