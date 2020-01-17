Female PDLs sew facemasks for Taal evacuees

Photo by Michelle Merilloza

The spirit of Bayanihan transcends boundaries and norms set by the society especially during times of calamities and danger. It naturally comes out of individuals who have golden heart and compassion to others.

This has been proved by the Female Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) of Gumaca District Jail in Quezon who sewed face masks for residents affected by the eruption of Taal volcano.

Despite their situation, they were able to lend a hand for their fellow Filipinos who were in a grim condition.

The facemasks made of cloth and garter, were hand-sewed by the female PDLs.

The ‘Facemask with a heart’ initiative came from Mykca Eloiza Merilloza, who experienced first-hand the wrath unleashed by the country’s second most active volcano.

It was materialized through Jail Chief Inspector Rodante Oblefias who approved the Merilloza’s idea.

Jail Officer 2 Michelle Merilloza, Mykca’s mother, said she was proud of their PDLs as well as her daughter.

“Proud ako sa inyo Gumaca District Jail girls… kahit wala tayong makina na pantahi, na kahit sa kabila ng inyong sitwasyon hindi hadlang ang mga rehas upang makapaghatid kayo ng unting tulong para sa mga kapatid nating nasa Batangas na dumaranas ng ashfall,” she said.