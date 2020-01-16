Team PID, Bayanihan 2019 community leaders from Dubai conduct outreach program in Philippines

Filipino community leaders and organizers of the Philippine Independence Day (PID) and Bayanihan 2019 from Dubai and the Northern Emirates conducted an outreach program to provide brand-new school supplies for students across two school beneficiaries last January 6 and 7.

Headed by Chairman Josie Conlu and Vice-Chairman Jason Roi Bucton together with the help of some Tenerife and Conlu family, relatives and volunteers, the committee visited Recreo Elementary School, Pontevedra, Negros Occidental on the first day of their project that accommodated 403 pupils.

This was followed with around 1,250 pupils during the second day as they visited their next beneficiary school – the Graciano Lopez Jaena Elementary School located at Bacolod City.

“This is only a start, yet will create impact to the lives of our children, the future of our nation. There is still a lot to do. But if we show care in our own little ways, we can start making a difference,” Bucton said.

“Salute to all VOLUNTEERS who made it all possible, from Dubai & Northern Emirates to the Philippines! Special thanks to the people who helped from the packing to organizing our visit to schools – Rey and Susan Conlu and Family, Teacher Bambi and Teacher Agnes and all their family and friends who made it all possible for our team to have a very fulfilling experience. Thank you Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes, Dra. Yasmin Balajadia Cortes, Finance Head Leticia Maniaul and Audit Head Lyndon Magsino for the love and support to our team,” Conlu said.

“Volunteers are the only human beings on the face of the earth who reflect this nation’s compassion, unselfish caring, patience, and just plain loving one another,” Conlu added.