Farmer’s son clinches top spot in criminology board exam 

Photo credit: St. John Paul II College of Davao Facebook page

A Davaoeño showed to the world how he has used poverty as means for him to strive hard and achieve the highest spot in the recently concluded criminologist licensure examinations.

Fahadale Abbas got a rating of 91.2 percent and ranked first out of over 19,000 who passed.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Abbas shared that his attributes his success in reading and studying religiously.

Abbas is now just a step away from becoming a policeman.

He recalled how he had to look for means to continue his studies after graduating from high school.

Since his parents, who are both farmers, cannot afford for him to pursue college in St. John Paul II College of Davao, he applied for a government scholarship to help him out.

In a separate report by Brigada News FM jn Davao, Abbas said his aunt, who works as a barangay treasurer, also helped him in other expenses in school.

According to Abbas, he would like to still serve in his community in Marilog town.

There were over 43,000 who took the criminologist licensure examinations held last November 2019.