UAE travel on a budget? It’s possible!

When one mentions UAE, most people immediately think of the words “luxurious,” “elegant,” and “expensive.” It’s easy to be overwhelmed with all the skyscrapers and modern technology because after, the UAE is indeed a progressive nation.

But that does not mean travellers should hesitate to explore the beauty of the country. It’s unfortunate to not be able to visit and witness for yourself the richness of its culture and the vast magnificence of its attractions, only because you got the wrong idea that venturing here means breaking the bank.

If you’re wondering if you can explore the UAE on a budget, we’re here to tell you that absolutely can. Now that the country has implemented the five-year multiple-entry visa, it’s now easier for everyone to visit the UAE regularly. There are so many attractions and things to do that won’t need for you to take a loan. Just take note of these hacks and you’ll be good to go!

The hostels are in!

There are so many luxurious hotels in the UAE, particularly in Dubai, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find temporary homes that won’t burn your pockets. The best way to save on accommodating is to stay at hostels. It’s perhaps the best budget option for budget travellers, and most of them are even located on central districts with metro or bus stations nearby. One night can cost as low as Dh34 (Php469) Plus, hostels are a great way to meet fellow travellers and friendly locals!

Touring Dubai? The Nol card is your friend

Dubai is an easy place to explore because of its efficient metro system. The Nol card (available on all modes of transport from metro, buses, and taxis) is the only way you can ride the metro, so you have to take note of getting the best deal for it. For tourists, however, we suggest buying a Silver Nol card for its best value. It comes with credit and is valid for five years. You can get a seven-day pass for only Dh110 (Php1,517).

Enjoy the free stuff

Did you know that there are so many world-famous attractions in the UAE that can be enjoyed for free? In Dubai, some of the most spots where you won’t have to spend a dime include the view of the famous and world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina, and Al Fahidi Neighborhood. In Abu Dhabi, you can enjoy the grandness of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque for free, chill at Umm Al Emarat Park, and bask at Corniche Beach.

Souvenir shopping? Check out souks instead of malls

Malls are widespread in the UAE, but so are souk or traditional markets. The difference, though, is the huge gap between the rates of souvenirs. You can’t expect to buy affordable ones at malls, but if you check out the souks, you can buy some of the most affordable yet authentic gold jewelleries. There are also many interesting and unique finds in souk extras that won’t hurt your wallet, plus, the markets are extremely Instagrammable!

Ride the abra

One way to save on transport in Bur Dubai and Deira areas is to ride the abra, or the traditional water taxis. It only costs Dh1 (Php13.8) and you can get a glimpse of how the locals commute in the old days.