Packing light: Hacks to know

Whenever we travel, we are always faced with baggage and packing concerns. If you want to travel freely and with less hassle, many experts and travelers recommend packing light, and for a good reason. It allows you to prepare your belongings in less time, it will save you money from excess baggage fees, it gives you flexibility and easier mobility, and provides convenience and comfort. But not everyone nails the right way to pack light, so if you want to learn, check out these hacks to help you get started:

Fill your boots, shoes, or hats

The best way to make the most out of your carry-on space is to consolidate as much as possible. Stuff your toiletries, accessories, or socks inside your footwear or hats. It can also help your shoes and hats from losing their shape after spending a long time in your suitcase.

Roll your clothes

The oldest, and yet still the most effective, travel hack. Rolling your clothes saves more space than folding them. Plus, it also cuts down on wrinkles.

Pack your shoes in resealable (i.e. Ziploc) bags or shower caps

That way, you can stow them beside your clothes without fear of getting them dirty.

Wear your bulky clothing on the flight

Less bulky clothes on the suitcase mean more space, so wear them on the day of your flight. They can also be your source of warmth on the plane.