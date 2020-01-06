Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Jan 06 20, 3:33 pm

Woman faces trial in UAE after ordering cosmetics online. Here’s why

Jan 07 2020

The Fujairah Court of Appeals is hearing the case of a woman who allegedly swore into a man after a heated argument on a social media platform. In a report on the Khaleej Times, court records showed that the man filed a complaint against the woman at the Fujairah...

Killer-rapist to be crucified in Saudi

Jan 07 2020

A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced a local man to death and crucifixion after he was convicted of killing a man, raping his niece and injuring two policemen. Police arrested the man during a shootout after he tried to steal a car in the Northwestern town of Aljouf....

Drunk driver sentenced to 2 years in jail for killing man

Jan 07 2020

A criminal court in Bahrain sentenced a local man to two years in prison after they found him guilty of causing the death of a pedestrian when he banged into him while driving under the influence of alcohol. Police arrested the man after he ran over three pedestrians...

Packing light: Hacks to know

by | Feature

Jan. 06, 20 | 3:33 pm

Whenever we travel, we are always faced with baggage and packing concerns. If you want to travel freely and with less hassle, many experts and travelers recommend packing light, and for a good reason. It allows you to prepare your belongings in less time, it will save you money from excess baggage fees, it gives you flexibility and easier mobility, and provides convenience and comfort. But not everyone nails the right way to pack light, so if you want to learn, check out these hacks to help you get started:

Fill your boots, shoes, or hats

The best way to make the most out of your carry-on space is to consolidate as much as possible. Stuff your toiletries, accessories, or socks inside your footwear or hats. It can also help your shoes and hats from losing their shape after spending a long time in your suitcase.

Roll your clothes

The oldest, and yet still the most effective, travel hack. Rolling your clothes saves more space than folding them. Plus, it also cuts down on wrinkles.

Pack your shoes in resealable (i.e. Ziploc) bags or shower caps

That way, you can stow them beside your clothes without fear of getting them dirty.

Wear your bulky clothing on the flight

Less bulky clothes on the suitcase mean more space, so wear them on the day of your flight. They can also be your source of warmth on the plane.

Latest News

Megan Young, Mikael Daez mark 9th anniversary

Megan Young, Mikael Daez mark 9th anniversary

Jan 7, 2020

Mikael Daez has two reasons to celebrate every January 6th: Apart from his birthday, Daez also marks his anniversary with girlfriend and Miss World 2013 Megan Young.    On his 32nd birthday, Daez and Young celebrated their 9th anniversary.    Megan shared photos of...

Maine Mendoza defends Arjo Atayde from fans turned bashers

Maine Mendoza defends Arjo Atayde from fans turned bashers

Jan 7, 2020

After being vocal on her relationship with actor Arjo Atayde, some of Maine Mendoza’s fans bashed the actor for supposedly riding on Maine’s popularity. The two shared their anniversary photo recently and their dance cover ‘Tala’ became viral. However some rabid...

Killer-rapist to be crucified in Saudi

Killer-rapist to be crucified in Saudi

Jan 7, 2020

A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced a local man to death and crucifixion after he was convicted of killing a man, raping his niece and injuring two policemen. Police arrested the man during a shootout after he tried to steal a car in the Northwestern town of Aljouf....

