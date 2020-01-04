Man uses girlfriend’s finger to pick his nose

Screengrab from The Sun

How comfortable are you with your partner?

Are you comfortable enough to let him do nasty things like this man who was filmed picking his own nose with the help of his girlfriend’s finger.

The video, which was tweeted by The Sun, took place inside a train in Shanghai.

Shanghai commuter uses girlfriend’s finger to pick his nose pic.twitter.com/pMWtOOWOYi — The Sun (@TheSun) January 2, 2020

The girlfriend seemed oblivious of what he’s partner is doing.

The said tweet gained different reactions from netizens.

Netizens expressed their disgust with the video.

Some commented that the girlfriend was unaware since she was busy with her phone or she’s used to it.

It could be the girlfriend is oblivious, because of concentration on her phone or she’s used to it🙄 — Nomvo Madushele (@NNomvo) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile, one netizen made fun of it and quoted a song from ‘Meatloaf’ and said “I would do anything for love, but I won’t do that.”

Meatloaf once sang “I would do anything for love, but I won’t do that” #pickawinner — Rich1974 (@Rich_Spiteri) January 2, 2020

Thoughts? Is it a #RelationshipGoals or just a disgusting deed?