Monday, January 6, 2020

Jan 04 20, 3:58 pm

DOH on alert amid mysterious disease from China

Jan 06 2020

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday has ordered an intensified screening of incoming travelers on airports and sea ports in the country amid reports of a "mysterious disease" from China. “I urged the public, especially those with history of travel from China, to...

300 Pinoys evacuated from Australia bush fires

Jan 06 2020

Around 300 Filipinos have been evacuated and given temporary housing as bushfires spread across Australia. The Philippine Embassy in Canberra said the fire that started in New South Wales has now spread to Victoria. They dispatched a team to Melbourne to help the...

Mysterious virus in China brings fears to HK residents

Jan 05 2020

Hong Kong has advised travelers to wear surgical masks and seek immediate medical attention if they develop respiratory symptoms as fears spread about a mysterious outbreak said to be brought by visitors from a mainland Chinese city. In a report by The Guardian, Hong...

Grade 8 returns family’s Php6,000 for Media Noche

by | Feature, News

Jan. 04, 20 | 3:58 pm

Screen grab @GMA News

A young girl in Baao, Camarines Sur earned praises from netizens and residents in her area when she immediately surrendered a wallet full of cash to the authorities.

Julienne Faye Bricenio, Grade 8 student, noticed a wallet which was on the side of the road, in a report from GMA News.

She inspected what was inside of it and found that it contained P6000 with its owner’s ID.

She went to the police station and contacted the owner, Jannice Tapon.

Tapon disclosed that the money would be used to buy foods for their Media Noche.

The owner expressed her gratefulness for the student’s honesty.

Close