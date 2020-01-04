Grade 8 returns family’s Php6,000 for Media Noche

Screen grab @GMA News

A young girl in Baao, Camarines Sur earned praises from netizens and residents in her area when she immediately surrendered a wallet full of cash to the authorities.

Julienne Faye Bricenio, Grade 8 student, noticed a wallet which was on the side of the road, in a report from GMA News.

She inspected what was inside of it and found that it contained P6000 with its owner’s ID.

She went to the police station and contacted the owner, Jannice Tapon.

Tapon disclosed that the money would be used to buy foods for their Media Noche.

The owner expressed her gratefulness for the student’s honesty.